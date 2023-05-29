Barista Market Development Manager
Oatly AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2023-05-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Oatly AB i Stockholm
, Uppsala
, Västerås
, Örebro
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
We're determined on being part of the discussion on the long-term future of the food and beverage industry. To keep this movement going, we need more brilliant minds to come work with us to keep the momentum going and the Oatly flowing. Our sole purpose as a company is to make it easy for people to turn what they eat and drink into personal moments of healthy joy without recklessly taxing the planet's resources in the process. If this resonates with you keep on reading...
THATS 'S WHERE YOU COME IN
As the No.1 dairy free alternative for baristas within specialty coffee, Oatly Barista Edition is kind of a big deal in the coffee world. We're looking for an Oatly enthusiast to take ownership of the success and growth of our product portfolio and find solutions and concepts to expand consumption and occasions more broadly into the plates and cups of people throughout the day. There are boundless ways this can be done, but at its core this job will entail:
• Leading, developing, and growing our team of Barista Market Developers to execute the strategy for Oatly Barista Edition within the Nordic (Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway) coffee and foodservice scene.
• Working with the Brand, Commercial and Innovation team to further the Oatly mission to expand understanding of how sustainability impacts the coffee and foodservice industry.
• Strategic responsibility for Oatly activations within the coffee and foodservice industry.
• Identifying, developing, and maintaining strong relationships with customers, partners and the Oatly crew.
• Identifying potential coffee/foodservice partnerships, planning and executing events in the Nordic region.
• Using your inspiring personality and strong credibility to win over baristas, chefs and owners to develop strong concepts.
This role reports to the General Manager Nordics and will be placed in Stockholm. Travel is required for the role.
ARE YOU THE PERSON WE ARE LOOKING FOR?
• You have solid experience within the specialty coffee/foodservice/restaurant industry with demonstrable commercial experience and have been responsible for the growth of a business.
• You have a deep understanding of how the coffee and/or restaurant industry works in the Nordics as well as concept development.
• You have at least 4 years' experience managing, leading and developing a team.
And here's some other things that we think are part of an Oatly team member's DNA
• You have a growth mindset and are energized by envisioning the future and developing something new.
• You have an entrepreneurial spirit in that you're comfortable with ambiguity and are energized by the process of building something lasting from the ground up.
• You are a self-starter who doesn't need direct supervision to motivate you for success - we believe strongly in building a culture of individual accountability and ownership and need partners that can embrace that mentality.
• You are already engaged with our brand, and you love our products and feel connected to our mission of encouraging health, sustainability, and transparency.
A willingness to think "what would we do, if only we weren't somehow afraid?". Take the good stuff from that idea and try and make it happen. Bold, but not reckless!
Another bulleted list felt redundant, so we wrote this long sentence with all the ways we sweeten the deal to work with us, genuinely great co-workers who want to see the company and each other succeed, an entrepreneurial vibe with an established company history, and a fridge full of the best non-dairy alternative in the world for your enjoyment.
YOUR APPLICATION
We value diversity and inclusion and welcome people from all backgrounds who see sustainability and health as important values. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. If you have the curiosity, passion, and collaborative spirit, let's do this together! It will be fun!
Please apply no later than 13th of June.
We treat all candidates equally: If you are interested, please apply through our application system - any correspondence should come from there. This will ensure that the candidate experience is smooth and fair to everyone!
THE OATLY WAY
Oatly is a company built on the idea of change. Our mission is to help people upgrade their everyday lives and the health of the planet by making tasteful oat-based food products accessible to a wider audience in a world-class manner. It's why we come to work every day. With head office in Malmö and production in Sweden, Netherlands, China, Singapore and the US, our products are available in almost 30 countries across Europe, North America and Asia.
#LI-TA1 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Oatly AB
(org.nr 556446-1043), http://www.oatly.com Arbetsplats
Oatly Kontakt
Pernilla Ohlsson pernilla.ohlsson@oatly.com Jobbnummer
7828682