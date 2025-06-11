Backend Engineer (Java, Spring Boot)
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a Backend Engineer, you will work and support last mile options & experience team where you'll design, develop, and maintain backend solutions for C&C, BOPIS and BOSS, offering efficient delivery options across the world for our customers. Working in an agile environment, you'll collaborate with product managers, lead engineer, other engineers in the team and other stakeholders from different teams to deliver high-quality, scalable software. The ideal candidate is passionate about backend development, proficient in Java and Spring Boot.
Work tasks include but are not limited to:
Develop, test, and maintain high-quality software solutions by adopting good programming standards and architecture standards
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to analyze requirements and design solutions
Support with E2E testing and test buys keeping a holistic tech flow for all the services
Support the modernization of Click & Collect system - we have big migrations and needs support on ad hoc issues and maintenance to not slow down
Support from tech perspective with incident resolution especially when not having a clear view of what's wrong or where the issue is
Develop & maintain monitoring & observability
Solution improvements and work on backlog
Take the initiative to present topics / drive tasks within the Community of Practice (CoP), promoting a culture of shared learning, collaboration, and continuous improvement
WHO YOU ARE
Applicable working experience or bachelor's degree in computer science, Engineering, or a related technical field
Between 3 to 5 years of hands-on experience working with continuously delivered systems.
Advance working knowledge of minimum Java 15 and Spring Boot 3.
Solid understanding of one or more database technologies, for example, PostgreSQL or SQL Server.
Working experience of developing and integrating RESTful APIs
Understanding of CI/CD and containerization. Working experience using Github Actions will be a plus
Worked with tools and services provided by cloud solution providers like Azure or GCP.
Knowledge of unit tests.
Efficient usage of Github Copilot or similar AI agents to increase productivity will be a plus!
And people who have:
Continuous learning mindset to stay updated on emerging trends and technologies in backend
Ability to collaborate effectively in a team environment and communicate technical concepts clearly.
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail. Experience conducting code reviews, identifying areas of improvement, and provide constructive feedback to maintain code quality and consistency.
Familiarity in backend testing with a focus on ensuring the reliability and performance of backend systems.
Familiarity with Agile/Scrum development methodologies
Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
Additional Information
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
Staff discount card: Usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online.
Competitive pensions: Collective Agreement and ITP pensions competitive to the Swedish market.
Generous vacation: 30 days' vacation, health care allowance, and good work-life balance.
Additional perks: Discounts from Benify.
Innovative Environment: Work with cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions.
Global Impact: Be part of a team that influences users worldwide.
Professional Growth: Endless opportunities to learn and develop your skills.
Collaborative Culture: Join a motivated team that values collaboration and excellence.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here. We are eager to meet you!
