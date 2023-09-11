Backend engineer
At Epidemic Sound, we make soundtracking content simple and inspiring with unlimited access to music and sound effects. Headquartered in Stockholm, with offices all over the world, we are a force of over 500 on a mission to soundtrack the world. Our innovative licensing model paves the way for creators - from YouTubers to small business to the world's most recognizable brands - to use sound to enhance their content while simultaneously supporting artists both financially and creatively. Epidemic Sound music is heard 2 billion times a day on YouTube alone and is recognized as one of Europe's fastest-growing companies by the Financial Times. Epidemic Sound is backed by EQT, Blackstone, Creandum, Atwater Capital to name a few.
We are looking for a backend engineer to join our Payments team in our mission to provide effortless solutions for our storytellers so that they can focus on fulfilling their true creative potential.
Job Summary:
As a backend engineer in the Payments team, you'll drive and own the company's existing and future payment flows in close collaboration with your teammates, product managers and other cross-functional teams.
You'll monitor success rates and failure reasons to make pragmatic and quality minded decisions about platform stability. You can expect to continuously investigate and evaluate both our internal solutions and third party vendors related to international payments methods.
If you don't have prior payments experience, we expect you to be curious and excited to learn all about subscription management, billing platforms, PSP, fraud, compliance and all other parts of the payment flow. The team values clear and open communication, likes to celebrate wins and learnings equally and work towards shared goals.
Responsibilities:
• Build, maintain and improve software and integrations related to our payments readiness and improved payment success.
• Maximize conversion by focusing on payment performance, using data to boost payment success rate and optimize the payment journey.
• Discover, integrate, test and config long-term reliable, scalable and maintainable solutions for our business and market regions.
• Look into better monitoring and metrics for substantiating company wide decisions.
Requirements:
Extensive backend engineering experience, we use Python but welcome any general-purpose language background.
Experience with or an interest in integrations and how to optimize for different kinds of user journeys.
Knowledge and understanding of how to build for reliability and scalability, ideally you've done this before (but not necessarily for payments).
You have a collaborative and communicative approach to challenges, and respect the responsibility we have to our users.
Preferred Qualifications/ Bonus Skills:
Experience with or an interest in some frontend development.
An understanding of SaaS challenges and best practices.
Equal Opportunity Employer:
We believe that bringing people together from different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives makes for a healthy workplace, a more successful business and a better world. We value diversity and encourage everyone to come and soundtrack the world with us.
