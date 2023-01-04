Backend Engineer - Java/Kotlin/Scala
2023-01-04
About the role
You'll be part of an agile autonomous team working on extending and refining our core systems. Our teams solve a wide array of complex problems, below are some examples.
Capacity management - We believe in quick, exact, and efficient delivery. To know when we can deliver a specific parcel, or how to maximize locker compartment utilization, we continuously adapt and gain knowledge about of the current parcel delivery capacity in our locker network and how it changes over time. We use machine learning to model consumer pick-up behavior and forecast future parcel volumes from merchants.
Driver route optimization - Driving is at the core of what we do. Well-planned routes are essential for driver happiness, consumer satisfaction, and our ability to offer sustainable deliveries.
Locker fleet management - Our lockers are equipped with a tailor-made computer, a 4G modem with an intuitive interface. With a large growing fleet of lockers in multiple countries, we solve problems such as performing safe and secure software roll-outs, inventory management, and detection of malfunctioning hardware.
About you
We're hiring for multiple teams and we are looking for both senior engineers or you with a couple of years of experience looking for your next move - If you are a skilled problem solver who loves coding and making complex things work, then this is the place for you! At Budbee we value individuals who are keen to learn, and your eagerness to develop your skill set will probably be your strongest asset when joining us. Beyond that we imagine that you have the following:
• Experience as a Backend Engineer in a modern tech environment
• Working with JVM-based languages such as Java/Kotlin/Scala
• Ability to think creatively to solve problems
• Good facilitation skills
• Proficient in English
• Comfortable making decisions around technical system design and architecture
• Experience with automated testing and code reviews
• Experience with event-driven/event-oriented architecture & data models
• Experience with Terraform & Kubernetes
• Experience with IoT
• Deploying and managing auto-scaling services
In order for you to thrive at Budbee, you need to like the fast-paced environment and not be afraid to get shit under your fingernails. Let's be honest, we are in an incredibly exciting phase where much is uncertain and not decided. In this business, you need to have thick skin to get by, like changes and not be afraid to set new structures, set processes, and create new WoW.
