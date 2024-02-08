Backend Developer with AI and Cloud Expertise
2024-02-08
Our client is on a mission to enhance their AI and Cloud capabilities and are seeking talented consultants to join us. With several fascinating use cases on the horizon, we're developing cutting-edge cloud-native AI solutions that promise to revolutionize the industry.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Are you passionate about pushing the boundaries of AI and Cloud technology? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where innovation and creativity are encouraged? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you to be a part of our journey!
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
We're looking for an experienced backend developer with approximately a few years of experience in building and designing applications and web services. Key competencies include:
• 3-5 years in AI/ML engineering, proficient in building data pipelines, model training, and safe production deployment.
• Proficiency in Python, with openness to other languages.
• Experience in developing both backend applications and cloud infrastructure.
• Familiarity with microservices architecture, Docker, and Containers.
• Strong database skills, encompassing SQL, NoSQL, and preferably VectorDBs and GraphDBs.
• DevOps expertise, including testing, CI/CD, IaC, and monitoring, preferably with experience in Prometheus, Grafana & Loki.
• Cloud proficiency in Azure/AWS, including deploying cloud infrastructure and resources.
• Experience working in a DevOps team and in an agile environment.
It is meritorious if you have
• Understanding of AI solutions and design patterns.
• Proficiency in utilizing LLMs and other models.
• Familiarity with AI Cloud services and their applications.
• Knowledge of the ML/AI development process, including RAG, semantic search, and embeddings.
If you meet these requirements and are eager to contribute to cutting-edge AI and Cloud solutions, we invite you to apply and share these skills. Join us in shaping the future of technology!
