Backend Developer
2024-07-05
About Scrolleri:
Scrolleri is a design agency, specializing in Brand Asset Management. Efficient brand operations are at the heart of everything we do. We help global giants and explosive scale-ups with everything from guideline digitalization to hands-on design productions. We go to great lengths to understand, reflect, and empower the brands we work with.
We are now looking for a back-end developer to join the team!
As a Senior Back-End Developer, you will play a key role in developing and maintaining our back-end systems and infrastructure. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality solutions that meet the needs of our users and drive the success of our products.
If you're passionate about harnessing the power of technology to form solutions that make a difference, we invite you to embark on this journey with us at Scrolleri.
Key Responsibilities:
Design, develop, and maintain scalable and robust back-end systems and APIs using Node.js.
Write secure, well-tested, and performant code.
Collaborate with front-end developers, designers, and other stakeholders to translate business requirements into technical solutions.
Implement best practices in software development, including code quality, performance optimization, and security.
Conduct code reviews and provide constructive feedback to team members.
Troubleshoot and debug issues, ensuring timely resolution.
Stay up-to-date with industry trends and emerging technologies.
Qualifications:
Deep expertise in backend development.
You have deep knowledge of various technologies, e.g., JavaScript, Typescript, Nest.js, AWS, and Docker.
Proven experience in architecting, designing, developing, and maintaining large-scale software solutions.
Experience with relational databases (MySQL/PostgreSQL) and NoSQL databases (MongoDB, Redis).
Experience and familiarity with Git.
Strong knowledge of Linux and command-line tools.
Experience with container orchestration (Kubernetes).
Familiarity with testing frameworks (e.g., Jest) and CI/CD tools (e.g., Jenkins, GitHub Actions).
Demonstrate strong problem-solving abilities and keen attention to detail.
Excellent communication skills and ability to work well in a team environment.
Fluent in English.
Working at Scrolleri:
At Scrolleri, design and tech meet to create unique and effective solutions within brand management. We value the contributions of each individual and encourage an open and collaborative culture where everyone can grow and develop. We value kindness and do not settle for less when delivering to clients.
At Scrolleri, we believe in the strength of diversity, and we are proud to have an inclusive workplace where everyone feels welcome, respected, and valued. We look forward to welcoming you to the team!
The recruitment process:
We kindly ask you to submit your resume to lisa@scrolleri.com
. Please include a link to your GitHub profile or describe a past project that you feel proud of.
We will review the applications on an ongoing basis. If your application and profile match the role, a first meet & greet interview will be scheduled to learn more about Scrolleri. Second, you will be asked to do a test project. Third, you will be meeting with the founder and lead developer to discuss the results and the role. A final meeting will be scheduled to discuss the offer and contract. Så ansöker du
