Auxiliary Systems Tender Lead
2024-11-08
Join Our Team as an Auxiliary System Tender Lead
The opportunity
At Hitachi Energy, our success is driven by the dedication and competence of our team. We are looking for future leaders who focus on developing and empowering their teams while upholding our company values.
We are currently looking for an Auxiliary System Tender Lead to join our department at TPC. Our team culture is flexible and cooperative, with a strong emphasis on safety and occupational health. We value integrity and responsibility, ensuring everyone takes care of their actions and supports their colleagues and the business.
In this position we offer Hybrid work solutions, where you can work from Ludvika and Västerås.
How you 'll make an impact
Serve as the main contact for internal and external civil designers on all auxiliary systems topics
Participate in Plant Design tender team meetings and, when necessary, in customer and design review meetings
Manage the engineering and material budgets for Auxiliary Systems during the tender process
Ensure alignment of scope and cost for Auxiliary Systems
Lead and monitor the schedule for auxiliary systems activities during project execution
Identify and communicate risks and opportunities to the tender management team
Your Background
Ensure the delivery of the bill of quantities (BoQ) for auxiliary systems during the tender phase.
Possess a strong understanding of HVDC design
Secure and evaluate input data, manage changes, and document them in a traceable manner
Review tender and customer document lists to ensure quality
Oversee auxiliary systems deliveries to maintain high standards
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
Additional information
Are you ready to join Hitachi Energy for a career with no limits and a place where you can be yourself? We are ready for you! Welcome to apply for this position!
Recruiting Manager Shabnam Shojaei, shabnam.shojaei@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Ingrid Schjelderup, Ingrid.schjelderup@hitachienergy.com
