Autosar Software Engineer
Alten Sverige AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-10-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alten Sverige AB i Göteborg
, Härryda
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
, Grästorp
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a driven and positive developer with knowledge of AUTOSAR. You will be a strong contributor in developing the next generation of autonomous, connected, and electrified vehicles. Our ideal candidate is passionate about AUTOSAR and wants to work at the bleeding edge of technology development. At Alten, you will be part of a tight knit team, so it is very important that you are a team player who is good at communicating.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
At ALTEN, every individual is equally valuable in building tomorrow's world today. We meet future challenges by supporting our clients' projects and enabling our people to reach their full potential. We do so by offering technological challenges, fulfilling opportunities, inspiring togetherness and the possibility to contribute to a sustainable future.
We are convinced that your development is driven by your passion. By being active in several different industries, we can offer a wide range of assignments and an opportunity to influence both the world around you and your own development. With a coaching leadership, our leaders will guide you in the right direction. We also offer personalized training opportunities through your individual training budget, which you can use in our internal ALTEN Academy or on external courses.
At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
YOUR PROFILE
Knowledge and experience we are looking for:
Relevant University Education
Strong skills in C
Experience in Embedded systems development (BSW)
Knowledge about AUTOSAR architecture and development
CI/CD, Jenkins or Zuul, Git/Gerrit
Vector tools, eg. CANoe, CANalyzer or CANape
Davinci configurator or EB tresos
Meritorious:
Adaptive AUTOSAR
C++
Microcontrollers, Tricore, Infinion.
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 54,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
For four years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
