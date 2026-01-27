Automotive Tester with T2 IRC286027
Description
Our client is a well known global automotive OEM.
Requirements
Experience working with in vehicle testing, working with both SW and HW.
T2 License is required.
Job responsibilities
Prepare Test Vehicles for testing, with correct SW and HW.
Perform Functional Testing in Vehicles for customer functions (ex. All functions impacting customer experience including Brakes, Steering, Ride & Handling, OTA, Climate, In-Cab controls, ADAS and Safety functions, Infotainment features, Charging etc. ).
SWIFT Functional test (Happy cases of each customer function).
FuVe Functional test (Extensive function testing, positive/negative test).
Mix stability / Robustness test.
Log collection & analysis.
Creation of Fault Reports in case of failed test cases.
Handshake fault reports with responsible teams.
Triage Fault Report and Support FST.
Advanced troubleshooting to support RCA.
Improving test cases and nursing data.
