Automotive SW Developer: Python & CI
Alten Sverige AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-11-01
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alten Sverige AB i Göteborg
, Härryda
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
, Grästorp
eller i hela Sverige
Join our dynamic team at ALTEN Gothenburg, Sweden, where we collaborate with leading automotive manufacturers on cutting-edge research and development projects. We're excited to expand our team of automotive software test engineers and invite passionate individuals like you to join us!
In the rapidly evolving field of testing, automation is the future, and we're seeking talented individuals with expertise in automotive software testing or development. If you have experience in automotive software test automation, we'd love to hear from you.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
At ALTEN, we believe in nurturing your passion for technology and innovation. With diverse projects across various industries, you'll have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the world while advancing your own career. Our supportive leaders provide coaching and guidance to help you grow professionally. Additionally, you'll have access to personalized training opportunities through our ALTEN Academy and external courses, empowering you to reach your full potential.
ALTEN's automotive division works with several automotive OEMs and suppliers. In Gothenburg, Sweden, we have an automotive hub working with many exciting projects spanning over domains such as:
Electronics and Electrical
AD/ADAS
Infotainment and Connectivity
Electromobility
YOUR PROFILE
To excel in this role, we see that you have:
Minimum 5 years of experience in automotive software test automation.
Proficiency in Python and/or CAPL.
An engineering degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Electronics, Mathematics, Physics, or a related field.
Technologies you will be working with:
PyTest or Robot Framework.
CAN, LIN, Ethernet.
Vector tool chain e.g. vTESTstudio, CANoe, CANalyzer.
Hardware in the Loop.
Meritorious experience:
CI/CD tools e.g. Jenkins, Zuul.
dSpace tools, e.g. ControlDesk, ConfigurationDesk.
As a consultant engineer at ALTEN, you'll thrive by being analytical, quality-focused, and collaborative. If you're ready for an exciting opportunity to contribute to ground-breaking automotive projects and be part of a supportive team environment, we encourage you to apply today. Your unique skills and perspective are essential to our success!
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 57,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defence, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alten Sverige AB
(org.nr 556420-7453) Jobbnummer
8990523