Automation Project Leader
2024-11-21
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
The Automation Engineering Office in Lund is a department within Tetra Pak Processing Solutions & Equipment, Automation & Digital. In Europe & Africa we sell, engineer and deliver projects. We engineer projects in close cooperation with the Project Centres, a typical project will be a Dairy or a Cheese factory.
We are looking for an Automation Project Leader that will have an important role in lead the projects from order to customer take over.
The position is permanent and preferably based in Lund but can be in other Tetra Pak offices within Europe. The job will require approximately 15% travelling.
What you will do
As an Automation Project Leader, you will lead the project from order to customer take over in close cooperation with your team, internal stakeholders and customers. The projects lead time can be up to 2 years and the team consist of approximately 10 engineers on different locations. You will also drive continuous improvements and operational excellence in terms of efficiency and quality.
Main responsibilities:
Work proactively with analysis, decisions and actions
Manage the team in terms of daily operation and people management
Build and maintain a good customer relation
Drive technical discussions, making quotations and presentations for customers
We believe you have
A technical university degree or other relevant education
Minimum 2 years working experience from project leadership and industrial automation
Good understanding of Plant Automation Technology
A very good command of English, both written and verbal is a must.
Driving licence
Knowledge of virtualization and programming in HMI (Wonderware, Siemens), PLC (Siemens, Rockwell) and MES as well as experience in data bases is a strong merit
You are a well-structured person with a strong drive for results with the ability to work independently as well as in team. You have an analytic mindset and can find common solutions. Of course, you possess excellent communication skills and the ability to create and maintain relationships, as the work includes close contacts with customers, suppliers and colleagues. You are an experienced people leader with a positive and inspiring approach, motivating and coaching is something you enjoy.
If you believe you tick the boxes, even if not all, we would love to receive your application!
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
To find out more about how it is to work at Tetra Pak in Lund, take a look at following website https://publications.inpublix.com/we-are-tetra-pak/
This job posting expires on 2024-12-05.
To know more about the position contact Per Jansson at +46 46 36 51 26
Questions about your application contact Martin Fosser at +46 46 36 4674
For trade union information in Sweden: contact Unionen/Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 or
Sveriges Ingenjörer/Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings Gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
