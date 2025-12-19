Automation engineers - industrial products
2025-12-19
Professional Galaxy is looking for Automation engineer for one our clients in Stockholm.
ASSIGNMENT & REQUIREMENTS Our client is seeking to strengthen their team by engaging an experienced Automation Engineer to support two new, exciting projects. As a consultant, you will have the opportunity to contribute to a diverse range of initiatives, playing a key role in the development and delivery of advanced products and systems for both new customers and the next generation of the client's offerings. Given that the client specializes in designing sophisticated industrial automation systems, prior experience with industrial control systems is essential for this role. The ideal candidate will be a senior automation engineer with extensive expertise in PLC programming, particularly with Siemens platforms. Experience with Rockwell/Allen Bradley systems is also highly valued. Additional qualifications that are considered advantageous include: * Previous experience working within R&D organizations * Knowledge of revision management processes * Familiarity with cybersecurity in industrial environments * Experience in GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) settings These qualifications, while not mandatory, will be regarded as strong assets for the assignment. Start: 2026-01-26
Remote: 2 days per week.
Duration: 6 months with the possibility of extension
Location: Sweden\Stockholms län\Södermanlands län\Uppsala län\Västmanlands län,
Deadline: 2026-01-12
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately.
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-17
Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
111 20 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Ritu Sareen ritu.sareen@progalaxy.se
