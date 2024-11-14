Automation Engineer - Finance
2024-11-14
Do you have goodknowledge of Microsoft technologies such as Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations, Power Automate, Power BI and would like to work in the intersection between IT and finance? Then this job is for you!
We are looking for an Automation Engineer who will improve various operational processes by automating specific parts or whole processes. The key focus will be in the FinOps-area, making the daily financial operations more efficient - payments, reconciliation, accounting, invoice management, file integrations, reporting, etc.
You will:
Build automation scripts and other tools to improve processes.
Liaison between Finance/Accounting team and IT teams in ensuring efficient operations.
Manage integrations and vendor updates for finance IT systems.
Drive process improvements in the financial operations area.
Investigate incidents, find both short term resolutions and making sure they don't happen again.
Key Responsibilities:
Exploring and implementing new ways to automate systems and processes across the organization but with an initial focus on the financial processes.
Taking IT responsibility for finance-related IT-systems, ensuring good governance, documentation, incident resolution and continuous improvement.
Identifying opportunities to increase efficiency with automation.
Designing and testing of the process automation.
Programming the automation components.
Identifying quality issues and writing documentation.
Investigating and eliminating defects and errors.
Qualifications and Experience:
Engineering and/or Finance/Business background - ideally you should have a general knowledge of Accounting/financial process as well as the technical skills to develop automation/low-code solutions that solves the business problem.
Good knowledge of Microsoft technologies such as Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations, Power Automate, Power BI and at least one traditional programming language (C#, Python, etc.).
General Software Development skills such as knowledge of DevOps methodology and lifecycle, application architecture design experience, working with databases, storages and distributed apps/systems.
Knowledge of other tools for automation, data engineering and integration also valuable.
Previous experience working with core banking systems and processes in credit cards, lending and/or savings valuable but not required.
Independent, self starter, creative, service oriented with good communication skills.
The job is located at our office in Borås where most ofyour closest colleaguesare located. Being a truly European company you will also work with peers across multiple countries such as Poland, Germany, Norway, etc.
