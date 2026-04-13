Automation Consultant
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Karlskrona Visa alla datajobb i Karlskrona
2026-04-13
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Karlskrona
, Kalmar
, Kristianstad
, Växjö
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will step into an international environment where automation is central to improving operational capability in the Dimensioning and Deployment Configuration Tool (DDCT). The focus is on solving high-priority workflow challenges, reducing manual effort, and creating automation that delivers clear business value.
In this role, you will not only build solutions but also help shape sustainable ways of working around them. You will act as a key competence bridge, strengthening internal ownership through knowledge transfer, practical guidance, and governance that teams can rely on over time. This is a great opportunity if you enjoy combining hands-on engineering with visible impact in a complex, large-scale setup.
Job DescriptionYou will design and implement automation solutions for the most critical DDCT workflows, with focus on early and measurable results.
You will simulate workloads and validate system behavior with JMeter to make sure solutions are robust and ready for production.
You will build, improve, and maintain automation pipelines using Jenkins and Spinnaker.
You will help establish governance frameworks, runbooks, and best practices that support long-term sustainability.
You will drive knowledge transfer and hands-on upskilling so internal teams can take full ownership of the automation work.
You will collaborate closely with stakeholders and teams, and provide clear progress updates aligned with the overall delivery plan.
You will contribute to improvements that reduce automation backlog, lower manual operational effort, and strengthen throughput and service quality.
Requirements5+ years of experience in automation engineering and operational process improvement.
Hands-on experience with Jenkins and Spinnaker for CI/CD and deployment automation.
Proficiency with JMeter for workload simulation and performance validation.
Proven track record of delivering automation with measurable ROI in complex, large-scale environments.
Experience creating governance documentation, runbooks, and training materials.
Agile mindset and experience working in adaptive, milestone-driven engagements.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7557918-1943585". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Karlskrona Central Station, Bicycle rental (visa karta
)
371 34 KARLSKRONA Jobbnummer
9851741