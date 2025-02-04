Audio & Acoustic Engineer
Marshall Group is the audio, tech and design powerhouse uniting musicians and music lovers through genre-breaking audio innovation. We are home to Marshall, Natal Drums and Urbanears.
For over sixty years, we've amplified the sound of the world's most talented artists. We've brought their music to crowds and solo listeners everywhere. We give sound a design that resonates with ears and eyes, as well as at a deeper cultural level. No matter the scene or music genre, we aim to excite, intrigue and surprise.
Bridging iconic rock 'n' roll heritage with cutting-edge innovation and culture-driven brand-building, our group activities span professional music equipment, consumer electronics, live events, a record label, and more.
We empower around 800 highly talented people across 8 global locations. Our products are sold in over 90 markets worldwide, totalling a combined annual turnover of USD 360 million.
Right now, we need to strengthen our Audio & Acoustics team with a Audio Engineer who will focus on Acoustic Design and Audio Validation.
What you'll do:
As an Audio & Acoustic Engineer at Marshall, your main responsibility will be to secure and validate the acoustic design for our headphones and loudspeakers. Working as a key member of project teams, along with other engineering and design specialists and our ODM partners, to ensure our products meet the audio requirements.
You will work with simulations, prototyping, measurement and subjective evaluations to achieve the best possible performance.
You will join a growing team of passionate engineers, with a wealth of experience from different areas of the audio industry. Goals and development opportunities can be tailored to the successful applicant's individual strengths and areas of interest.
Roles & Responsibilities:
• Contributing to product development projects as the primary representative of the audio & acoustics team.
• Performing acoustic and audio electronics measurements and subjective evaluation.
• Contributing to product documentation, development test and production test specifications.
• Collaborating with external partners to take internally developed acoustic concepts into production-ready products.
• DSP development to support the hardware functionality and to achieve the desired product voicing.
• Validating all aspects of the audio design though hands-on measurements and leveraging vendor resources.
Who we're looking for:
You're passionate about sound and audio, from a product and technology as well as listening experience perspective. Having a cooperative mindset aimed at adding value to Marshall 's culture and be supportive to your team will be fundamental. Probably your most important attribute will be your will to learn, share knowledge and solve upcoming challenges together with your colleagues.
You probably have the following experiences & skills:
• Experience in audio electronics or other relevant work experience in audio and acoustic engineering (e.g. amplifiers, DSP chipsets, etc.)
• Ability to create and communicate design solutions fluently in English, both spoken and written.
• Familiarity with standard acoustic measurement procedures and common test equipment.
• Knowledge on Bluetooth Audio, Wifi Audio and Audio Compression technologies.
• Good understanding of requirement handling and test procedures
• Experience of product requirement and data management
• Knowledge in product development for consumer electronics
• Bachelor or Master degree in acoustic engineering or other relevant field
• Experience of requirement management and defining requirements towards external development partners, preferably in China
Our pledge:
We thrive to foster an inclusive workplace and we do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, disability, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age or marital status. We firmly believe that Marshall thrives when our employees do, leading to better experiences for our consumers.
We encourage applications from all over the world. To enable transitioning from another country for a role at Marshall, we offer re-location support. This support is tailored for each role but always includes visa/work permit application, local authority registration, and home finding service. Don't hesitate to reach out if you have any questions.
Does this sound like you?
