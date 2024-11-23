Atex Expert
Co-Worker Consulting Partner Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla elektronikjobb i Skellefteå
2024-11-23
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Co-Worker Consulting Partner Sweden AB i Skellefteå
, Boden
, Gävle
, Västerås
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
In this role, you are responsible for reviewing and inspecting machines and help design solutions for what is assessed in the revision.
The work includes 2 main focus:
• Participation in the analysis and creating reports about the equipment installed at the shop floor. Also, it's this person's responsibility to analyse in a deep level the components installed, the electrical and pneumatic circuit and not only report if they are compatible to ATEX but also suggest improvements and coordinate those improvements.
• Participation in the whole project lifecycle of ATEX equipment. Together with the equipment supplier, you will be responsible for: selection of ATEX device manufacturers, design review, documentation revision, factory acceptance tests (FAT), installation supervision, commissioning and site acceptance tests (SAT).
Skills & Requirements:
Bachelor or master's degree in Electrical Engineering or equivalent
Experience in design and review of ATEX systems, control cabinets, safety circuits
Knowledge about rules and directives (CE, ATEX DIRECTIVE 2014/34/EU)
Knowledge about machine safety (EN ISO 13849-1/-2, EN 61800-5-2)
Hands-on experience from work with production equipment
The following certifications will be a differentiating factor:
• TUV SUD ATEX training
• EXAM-CERT Certification (TUV Rheinland)
• CompEx Certification IECEx
Excellent English written and oral skills
Must have worked in multicultural environment Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-23
E-post: johan@co_worker.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Co-Worker Consulting Partner Sweden AB
(org.nr 556854-7466)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Jobbnummer
9027560