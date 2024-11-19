AstraZeneca Student Work Placement - Image Analysis and Platform
2024-11-19
12 Months Image Analysis and Platform - Student Work Placement
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical business and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. AstraZeneca has long been an advocate of student work placement training. AstraZeneca considers its responsibility to help promising scientists develop into the researchers of the future, by immersing them in a world of practical science. This is achieved by aligning each student with a research team working on cutting-edge drug discovery projects. You will feel trusted and empowered to take on new challenges, but with all the help and guidance you need to succeed.
Introduction to role
The Image Analysis and Platform Student Work Placement Program offers an outstanding 12-month opportunity to dive into the world of innovative drug discovery. At AstraZeneca, you will engage in substantial work within a groundbreaking research and development organization. This placement will help you develop essential skills, knowledge, and networks, setting you up for future success. You will be surrounded by curious, passionate, and open-minded professionals eager to learn and follow the science, encouraging your growth in a truly collaborative and distributed team.
Accountabilities
We offer 12-month placements at AstraZeneca's Gothenburg site in Sweden for students from Swedish institutions. The Pathology department handles large volumes of tissue images and analytic data from drug efficacy and safety studies. By building sophisticated AI tools to extract key information from these images, we generate critical insights into drug mechanisms and safety profiles. You will work with cross-disciplinary teams of pathologists, imaging scientists, and data scientists to solve challenges together. This position provides access to our global resource of industry-leading pathology expertise, imaging, data solutions, and analytical capabilities.
You will be embedded in one of AstraZeneca's research teams, collaborating with world-class scientists to deliver new medicines to patients. Most of your placement will involve working on a custom data science and AI project under the mentorship of a dedicated work placement Supervisor. You will also have the opportunity to develop transferable skills such as communication and presentation abilities and gain access to AstraZeneca's early talent network.
Essential Skills/Experience
Students currently pursuing a BSc or MSc degree in data science, computer vision, biological engineering, bioscience, or a related field at a Swedish University. Equivalent experience will also be considered.
You must have completed at least two years of your university education at the time of starting the placement and be returning to complete your studies after this opportunity ends.
Performing at a high level, with the potential to achieve a pass with distinction.
Applicants must have the eligibility to work in Sweden for 12 months from September 2025 without the need for additional work permits.
Students will be expected to take a study break from their education to participate in the program; this will need to be arranged by the student at their institution. Please ensure that you receive approval to take a study break from your university.
Experience working with image data processing and analysis is preferred.
AstraZeneca is where ambitious dynamics transition from academia to industry, bringing fresh thinking to our teams and projects. Here, you'll be empowered to take credible risks and own your initiatives with all the support you need. Our diverse opportunities allow you to lead groundbreaking projects across our cutting-edge pipeline. Collaborating across functions and borders, you'll share knowledge and combine strengths to elevate your skills and our science. Supported by reputable peers and mentors, you'll gain the experience and confidence needed to thrive in this fast-paced industry.
Additional Information:
Applications are now open until January 2025, with interviews to take place in March 2025. Start date 1st September 2025. Applications must be submitted in English.
This internship is a collaboration between AstraZeneca and Kelly Services. The employment relationship is with Kelly Services partner, Poolia AB.
Please inform us if you require adjustment support when contacted to schedule an interview - necessary adjustments can be made for assessment centers.
