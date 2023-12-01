Assortment Manager
2023-12-01
Do you want to make a difference in a dynamic organization where you get to build relationships across the supply chain, from production to our customers? Essity is seeking a passionate Assortment Manager to bring our strategic vision with a competitive and profitable assortment to new heights - are you up for the challenge? Then this might be an opportunity just for you!
Essity - a leading global hygiene and health company and the home of brands like Libero, TENA, Libresse, Tork, Sorbact and Lotus is offering an exciting and challenging opportunity for you who want to contribute with your expertise, energy and creativity. We are looking for an additional colleague to join the Consumer Tissue Assortment Management team within the Consumer Goods Business Unit, region Nordic. The portfolio includes toilet paper, household towels, handkerchiefs, facial tissues and napkins. In this role, you will be responsible for both our branded products as well as our retail brand product portfolio.
Located just a couple of minutes from Mölndal train station in Gothenburg, Essity offers you to be part of an international business setting with over 1 000 employees and many contacts across different functions, units and countries. Flexibility is important to us, which is why we believe in a hybrid workplace philosophy. Our office environment is modern with a very special culture focusing on collaboration, innovation, well-being and care, development and commitment. We offer onsite learning, a healthy canteen, social events and many other employee benefits.
We're looking for people who embody our values, aren't afraid to challenge, innovate, experiment and move at a fast pace. We're always looking for ways to improve our products and ourselves. If this is you, we'd love to talk.
About the role
In this role as Assortment Manager you will have a vital and varied role supporting our growth and profitability targets in the region by securing a competitive and profitable Consumer Tissue product portfolio. The position is an important member of the Nordic Assortment Management team with close links to the Assortment Manager network in Consumer Goods Europe as well as our Supply Chain. The position has one direct report.
The Assortment Managers own the product specifications of our Lotus products as well as our extensive retail brand portfolio. The role drives activities to optimize this assortment to be cost effective and have the right quality according to business requirements and objectives.
The Assortment Manager is responsible for managing the product development plan supporting our brand and retail brand strategy. This also includes driving product development and customer insights as well as quality demand from market toward Manufacturing. Sustainability is key in our business and this role manages our sustainability customer plan. Furthermore, the Assortment Manager is responsible for realizing value engineering savings as well as delivering cost estimates and specification alternatives for new business.
This position is located in Gothenburg and reports to the Sales Director Retail Brand and Consumer Tissue Assortment Management.
What you will do
Manage the Consumer Tissue assortment, initiate and approve articles and variant changes as well as follow up with Manufacturing
Develop and implement product development plan
Propose assortment/specifications to customer offers with focus on de-complexity
Prepare specifications and quality documentation required in our tenders
Ensure compliance with internal and external requirements like Product Safety, Labelling & Claims, Legal compliance and global brand framework
Manage the value engineering process together with Initiative Manager in Manufacturing
Build knowledge and initiate activities in sustainability area with focus on packaging and claims
Follow up and share with the team market and competitor development in the Tissue category
Understand and challenge impact of product cost as well as cost estimates for tenders
Securing complaint process and KPI follow up with selected customers and participate in quality meetings with Manufacturing
Who you are
To be successful in this role, you are a creative person who is able to collect and digest various inputs and derive consumer insights in order to translate into innovative concepts. Having the passion to take strong ownership and ambitiously deliver on goals and aspirations. You are structured with a strong focus on detail and quality. It is important to have a can-do attitude and the ability to build a network in the organization for better communication and effective collaborations.
University degree in a related field
Several years of experience in technical/manufacturing positions or commercial (product management or product development roles)
Excellent fluency in Swedish and English (written and spoken)
Application
Interested? If you are up for the challenge and think this sounds like you, apply online today! Kindly note that due to GDPR we will not accept applications via mail.
As we will be making ongoing selections, interviews might start before the application deadline. Please use the link to apply via our career site. We may conduct background checks in the final stages of the recruitment process to verify your qualifications and fit for the role
What We Can Offer You
At Essity, we believe every career is as unique as the individual and empower employees to reach their full potential in a winning culture. By breaking stigmas and taboos, you have the chance to work with a powerful purpose in a collaborative and caring work environment.
#Essity-SE
Together, we are improving lives, every day.
Working at Essity is not just a career; it is a chance to directly make the world a healthier, more hygienic and safer place. With impactful innovations coupled with sustainable solutions, we strive to reach more people every year with the necessary and essential solutions for well-being. Så ansöker du
