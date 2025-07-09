Associate Senior Lecturer (Assistant Professor) in landscape architecture
Subjec area
The subject covers soil-plant systems for an urban context with a focus on the ability of different substrates to offer a good and sustainable biotope, as well as supporting biodiversity and the delivery of ecosystem services. The research area has the potential to range from soil structures, quality of constructed soils, to soil formation and development of microbial communities.
Duties
The Associate Senior Lecturer/Assistant Professor will have their own area of responsibility and will be given development opportunities to be able to qualify as docent and Senior Lecturer in the subject of the position. The position includes teaching and research in the subject.
The research is expected to be carried out in close collaboration with researchers at the Department of Landscape Architecture, Planning and Management and the Department of Biosystems and Technology, as well as other SLU departments, and through national and international collaboration.
The assistant senior lecturer is expected to develop the subject by
• planning, leading and implementing research projects and seeking external funding in competition
• publishing scientific articles
• initiating the development of his/her own research group
• participating in the doctoral education as an assistant supervisor
• conducting research-based teaching at all levels in the educational cycle
• continuously develop oneself as a teacher and developing pedagogical leadership
• collaborating and communicating with relevant actors in the industry
The department has a parallel language work environment. The assistant senior lecturer will be able to perform most academic tasks in English. However, as Swedish is the official working language of the university, the candidate is expected to achieve a functional level of Swedish within four years of joining. The department undertakes to provide support to the candidate to achieve this goal.
Qualifications
Eligible for employment as an assistant university lecturer is someone who has completed a doctoral degree or has equivalent scientific competence. Primarily, those who have achieved this qualification no more than seven years before the application deadline should be considered. However, those who have completed a doctoral degree or have achieved equivalent competence earlier may also be considered if there are special reasons. Special reasons include leave due to illness, parental leave or other similar circumstances.
For employment as an associate senior lecturer, the candidate must hold a PhD in landscape architecture, soil science or in a related discipline with relevance to the subject of the employment.
Good ability to communicate in English, both spoken and written, is a requirement.
Assessment criteria
The assessment criteria for appointment as an associate senior lecturer will primarily be based on the degree to which the applicant/candidate possesses the required qualifications specified for the position.
When considering employment as an assistant senior lecturer, particular emphasis is placed on the applicant's scientific skill in the subject of the employment.
Competence in soil chemistry, soil structure or soil biodiversity with relevance to the overall subject of soil-plant systems in an urban context is an advantage.
Experience in inter- and cross-disciplinary research environments and application methods of relevance to the subject area of the employment is also an advantage. Ability to apply newly developed tools and methods for studying soil-plant interactions is particularly valuable.
In addition, the applicant's potential to develop an independent research profile in the subject area of the employment and to achieve the requirements for promotion to senior lecturer within the framework of the merit-based employment is assessed.
Merit is also given to communicative skills and the ability to work broadly across several of the faculty's areas of activity. Experience from trans- or interdisciplinary research is therefore particularly meritorious.
Collaboration skills and experience in administration and teaching are particularly meritorious.
Ability to communicate in Swedish is meritorious.
The position is offered to those who, after a qualitative overall assessment, are deemed to have the best conditions to carry out and develop current work tasks and contribute to a positive development of the business.
Being an employee at SLU
At SLU you become part of a vibrant research environment that is built on active collaboration. As an employee at SLU, you have access to a range of benefits (including Swedish family health care, parental leave and generous paid leave policies). Read more about benefits at SLU here. SLU is often highly ranked in the various university rankings made worldwide and is ranked as one of Sweden's most attractive workplaces.
Sweden also has a well-established preschool structure and a free education system. Find out more facts and stories about Sweden at www.sweden.se
SLU in Alnarp is located in southern Sweden near the university cities of Lund and Malmö, and Copenhagen in Denmark. The Öresund region offers a rich history and culture and is a true academic and cultural hub.
Application deadline:
2025-09-30
Place of work:
Alnarp
Extent:
100%
Form of Employment:
The employment is limited to four years in accordance with the Higher Education Act. A position as associate senior lecturer is a qualifying employment that constitutes the first step in an academic career at SLU. An associate senior lecturer has the right during his or her employment to apply for promotion to senior lecturer on the basis of criteria established when the position as associate senior lecturer was announced.
Starting date:
By agreement.
Application:
It is desirable that the application is written in English, because the applications will be evaluated by expert advisers both in Sweden and abroad.
For the guidance of your application, there is SLU's appointment procedure for teachers at SLU and General assessment criteria for the appointment of teachers, which you can read here.
Please apply by clicking on the apply-button below.
