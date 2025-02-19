Associate Director R&D Procurement - KellyOCG
2025-02-19
Do you have a passion for Procurement? Would you like to join an award-winning procurement team supporting R&D in one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies? If you thrive in an environment of innovation and change in a fast growing organisation, then this could be the role for you.
KellyOCG, a global talent solutions provider, is seeking an Associate Director R&D Procurement, on behalf of our partner, AstraZeneca. This is a 9-month contract role based onsite in Gothenburg, Sweden, where you will be fully integrated in the world of AstraZeneca.
Introduction to role:
Join us at AstraZeneca, a place that champions knowledge-sharing, ambitious thinking, and innovation. We are looking for an integral member to join our Research & Development (R&D) Procurement team. This role has a global remit and you will have accountability for a category in the R&D space.
The role focuses on the development and deployment of global category strategies and initiatives, leading our major supplier relationships, developing deeper relationships with the various stakeholder groups through effective business partnering, and ensuring that the underpinning process improvement and procurement activities deliver the expected business value.
Accountabilities:
In this role, you will be responsible for developing long-term strategic plans for an entire spend category within AstraZeneca. You will manage stakeholder and supplier relationships to ensure that category strategies are highly aligned to current and future business needs and that the supply base is capable of supporting these strategies.
You will lead project initiatives tied to the category strategies to deliver value to the business, lead the implementation of sustainability initiatives with vendors, and lead complex contractual and commercial negotiations.
You will work alongside key stakeholders and align with GPS (Global Procurement Services). You will ensure a data-driven approach to category management and high-quality analytics to deliver insights, capabilities, and results.
Typical Responsibilities:
Lead implementation of category plans to ensure that the underpinning process improvement and procurement activities deliver business value in accordance with the strategic plan and help towards our Sustainability targets.
Develop long term strategic plans for agreed scope of spend area, with a focus on delivering broader value, innovation, and savings.
Support the team in strategic relationship management (customer and supplier) - ensuring Category Strategies are fully aligned to current and future Business need, and we maintain a supply base capable of supporting these strategies.
Work alongside Global Procurement Services (GPS) advising on and driving procurement strategies to make decisions necessary to make purchases in congruence with organizational objectives.
Advise on contracts and agreements for the supply of sophisticated products and services with new and existing suppliers
Cross functionally support Global procurement colleagues and collaborate on setting and completing the strategy.
Application Deadline: February 27. Early applications are encouraged as interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis.
What's next?
Are you already imagining yourself joining our team? Good, because we can't wait to hear from you.
