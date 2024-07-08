Assistant to Japan Tourism Organization
2024-07-08
Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) Stockholm Office
The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) Stockholm Office is looking for a full-time assistant who likes Japan and can join our team from September 2024.
Our mission is to promote Japan as an attractive tourist destination, by working with the travel industry and by providing travel information about Japan to the general public.
The applicant must have an excellent command of English. The command of the Swedish and the Japanese language would also be considered depending on her/his proficiency level. Since this is a permanent position, we are only looking for people with a permanent right to reside in Sweden.
Responsibilities:
Create a broader network within the Nordic travel trade, identifying new potential partners, and collaborate with them for Japan promotion.
Create PowerPoint presentations and present these at trade shows and conferences, and conduct training sessions, both in-person and online, for the travel trade in the Nordic region.
Work closely with PR/marketing agencies to ensure projects are delivered, including fact checking.
Accompany and manage travel trade and media when they make inspection trips to Japan. (About once a year)
General administration tasks and support for staff assigned from Japan.
Requirements:
Fluency in English, Swedish and Japanese language skill is appreciated.
Proficiency in MS Office Ersättning
30 000 kr Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-26
E-post: stockholm@jnto.go.jp Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Japan National Tourism Organization
(org.nr 502093-7420)
Klarabergsviadukten 63 (visa karta
)
111 64 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Yu Ishii stockholm@jnto.go.jp Jobbnummer
8792499