Assistant Chief Engineer - Engine Development
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2023-09-11
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Are you looking for a technical challenge that will make a difference in our global footprint? We are currently developing all our platforms toward new legalizations and customer demands.
The chief engineering organization is responsible for all the powertrain development within Scania and has a major responsibility in the Traton group to ensure the ICE roadmap for all Brands within the group. We initiate and lead development projects for all the engine platforms to enhance our product offering and create more value for our customers. The teams work actively to balance the properties and are responsible for the quality assurance, time plan and verification of each engine platform.
Each Chief Engineer (manager) has a team with core members with different responsibility areas. Assistant chief engineer, Performance group leader, Verification leader, Performance object managers and Layout engineer.
Your Role
As Assistant Chief Engineer you lead your project within the platform jointly with highly experienced core team members and cross functions. You will be owning the milestones for your project and development of product properties and cost on the complete powertrain.
• Set and follow up on product development and project targets
• Product cost for complete installation
• Identify technical opportunities and balance properties
• Lead the development for adding more customer value by enabling more performance steps in our product portfolio
• Lead the development of fuel economy, engine power and acoustic optimization.
• Create and maintain the risk analyses and requirement documentation for engine development and your assigned project
• Lead verification and validation of the complete engine (i.e. functional / climate/ durability/performance)
• Collect and ensure test needs for all generations needed to reach the project targets.
• Retaining the prototype engines needed to reach project targets (design, build and test)
• Create cost estimations & build plan
Your Profile
You have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in engineering. Have experience in 6-10 years of experience within R&D. You have a driven nature and should be able to structure your work and lead others. You are also a team player with the ability to interact well with others and key stakeholders. A major portion of our work is carried out in collaboration with international partners so you should have good communication skills and be able to express yourself both verbally and in writing in both English and Swedish. This role is perfect when you like to develop your leadership skills and lead technical development.
We offer
A creative workplace with challenges that will develop you in your career Path. Our team has good collaboration, and we take on challenges together.
For more information
Please contact Erik Halldorf, Group Manager, tel. +4670087818 erik.halldorf@scania.com
A background check might be conducted for this position.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://www.scania.com Arbetsplats
Scania Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8099779