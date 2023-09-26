Assistant (730822)
Ericsson AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-09-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
About this opportunity
Strategy and Portfolio (SPM) Unit in Service Area Network is the core of the full transformation we are running in Ericsson Services to drive a profitable business in a key and strategic area for the company. This unit consists of around 130 Product Managers and Technology Engineers globally including partners and sub-contractors.
The Unit is highly diverse and multi-countries.
As an Assistant in SPM unit you will be given the opportunity to be an important player in driving our unit's success. You will do this by using your passion for support and advice to help ensure productivity and efficiency for leaders and teams. Your professionalism, adaptability, and confidence will be instrumental to making the unit a great place to work.
We are now looking for an Assistant to provide a high degree of administrative support and service to managers, unit leadership teams and where applicable to unit members. Assistants may in some cases take decisions on behalf of their manager and represent the unit if delegated. Further, give to and coordinate activities in different projects in the administrative area, act as guide for the administrative support systems whenever needed and authorize orders, invoices in line with authorization policies and routines. Support and advise about Ericsson internal administrative processes, systems, and tools. The tasks performed can be on an ad-hoc basis. All above to optimize administrative efficiency, meet business needs and enable the line organization to focus on the core business.
What you will do
Manage information and support in creating information
Support with use of Ericsson administrative tools & other general tools
Support with travel arrangements
Handle entry and exit administration
Support management
Drive improvement and implementation of administrative routines
Network and connect with other assistants within and outside the organization
Plan and coordinate internal and external events, meetings, workshops, trainings
You will bring
Depending on position and complexity of the position it might be up to at least 5 -6 years of experience and University degree.
MS Office (excel, power point, word), Outlook, Pdf file converter, SAP and conference equipment
Proficient written and spoken English
Service minded personality
Excellent communication skills and enjoy working in a collaborative manner
Dedicated, reliable and with a positive demeanour
Ability to learn, open and adaptable personality
Location & Flexibility
Position is based in Stockholm. We apply 50% hybrid working conditions. As the selection process and interviews are ongoing, we encourage you to send your application in English as soon as you can.
If you have any questions, you can contact recruiter Raheleh Rouhani raheleh.rouhani@ericsson.com
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we nurture it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we nurture it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Sweden : Stockholm : Stockholm
Primary Recruiter: Raheleh Rouhani Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
Torshamnsgatan 23 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Ericsson Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Ericsson AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8141710