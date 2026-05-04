Asset Management Manager to Huawei
Clevry Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-05-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Clevry Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
About the Role:
We are currently supporting Huawei in the search for an Asset Management Manager to join their Stockholm office. This is a key role responsible for ensuring efficient asset lifecycle management, compliance, and operational excellence across the organization.
As Asset Management Manager, you will oversee the full lifecycle of company assets, including IT equipment, office infrastructure, and warehouse inventory. You will ensure compliance with global policies while adapting processes to local requirements, and play a central role in optimizing asset utilization and control.
Key Responsibilities:
Asset Policy & Compliance:
Localize and implement global asset management policies
Monitor compliance and report risks or deviations
Ensure alignment with corporate and local standards
Fixed Asset & Inventory Management:
Manage registration and lifecycle of administrative and IT assets
Maintain accurate ownership and accountability records
Conduct regular inventory audits and reconciliations
Investigate discrepancies and implement corrective actions
Warehouse & Asset Storage:
Oversee asset storage, including IT backup equipment
Ensure compliance with EHS (Environment, Health & Safety) standards
Manage asset receiving, storage, issuance, and returns
Coordinate disposal of obsolete or idle assets
Asset Lifecycle Management:
Handle asset allocation, transfer, and decommissioning
Support onboarding and offboarding processes
Ensure compliant disposal (recycling, resale, write-off)
Maintain complete lifecycle documentation
IT Hardware & Employee Support:
Manage IT hardware inventory (laptops, peripherals, accessories)
Coordinate procurement and prepare equipment for use
Provide support for hardware issues, upgrades, and replacements
Ensure employees have the tools needed to perform effectively
Procurement & Reporting:
Prepare and manage procurement requests
Track asset performance and utilization
Produce regular reports and insights for management
Drive continuous improvement initiatives
Training & Guidance:
Deliver training on asset management policies
Support employees with best practices and usage guidelines
Promote compliance and operational efficiency
Qualifications & Requirements
Bachelor's degree or equivalent
At least 2 years of experience in asset management within medium or large organizations
Strong knowledge of asset management principles and processes
Proficiency in Microsoft Office (especially Excel and PowerPoint)
Strong analytical skills and ability to work with data
Skills & Competencies
Strong communication and coordination skills
High level of ownership and execution capability
Proactive, structured, and solution-oriented mindset
Ability to work independently and manage multiple priorities
Open-minded with a strong willingness to learn
Language Requirements
English - mandatory
Chinese and/or Swedish - considered a strong advantage
Work Authorization
You must have a valid legal right to work in Sweden at the time of application (e.g., EU citizenship or a valid work permit/visa).
Additional Information
Solid IT knowledge is highly valued
Experience working in international or matrix organizations is a plus
Recruitment Process
The recruitment process is initially managed by Clevry. If your profile is considered a strong match for the role, one of our recruiters will contact you for an initial phone screening. Following this, Huawei will take over the interview process. As part of this process, our client will conduct a background check on the final candidate.
We apply continuous selection, and the position may be filled before the application deadline. We warmly welcome your application already today!
Please note! We only accept applications submitted through our platform and will not respond to applications sent via email.
About Clevry
For over 30 years we have been the change maker for a more soft skills driven work-life within talent acquisition, assessments and advisory. We operate globally with customers, consultants and candidates from North America to Singapore with headquarters in Brighton, Stockholm and Helsinki. At Clevry we have over 150 soft skills certified recruiters, business psychologists and experts at your service.
Follow us on LinkedIn: Clevry Sweden Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Clevry Sweden AB
(org.nr 556723-0486) Jobbnummer
9890359