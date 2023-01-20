Art Outsourcing Manager
About Star Stable Entertainment
Star Stable Entertainment was founded in 2011, sparked by a desire for a game that could make a difference. Although half of gamers are girls and women, they were under-represented in the gaming industry, both as characters and creators. We dreamed of an epic online world where tween and teen girls could share an amazing experience. And we wanted to challenge how things were done in a male-dominated industry.
The result was Star Stable Online, which has gone on to become the world's number one horse game with over 21 million registered users across 180 countries. We're thrilled to welcome fun-loving players to the island of Jorvik, with its breathtaking scenery, beautiful horses, and magical quests. And we're proud to see each player's special bond with their four-legged friends and the passionate community of Star Stable players.
As of 2022, our company has 200+ employees with a female to male ratio of 54/46, unheard of in the gaming industry. Our world has expanded into the Star Stable Universe and includes books, music, animated series, and mobile apps. And we continue to champion diverse characters and narratives, encouraging our audience to be their true selves. It's wonderful to see our dream resonate with so many players around the world, and we can't wait to share more stories and experiences with them!
The Position
The Outsourcing Manager is in charge of all the outsourcing projects, improving on the strategies for outsourcing and the process of working with internal and external partners. As an Art Outsourcing Manager, you will also build & improve relationships with all our internal and external stakeholders. A key part of the job is to help the different teams within the company to service their needs and manage this within, at times, tight deadlines.
What we expect you to know
• Familiarity with 3D Packages ( Maya, Blender, Zbrush, Marmoset & Substance painter), Photoshop and game engines.
• Understanding of Art creation process and pipeline in relation to game development.
• Game development tools knowledge and work experience (Jira, Confluence etc).
• Strong written and verbal communication skills.
• Proactive self-starter.
• Excellent feedback and organisational skills.
Responsibilities
• Gathering information about projects, creating briefs, moodboards and syncing with the teams about themes and concepts.
• Implementing the outsourced items into the game.
• Be the point of contact and owner of the relationship with the outsource partner.
• Working with planning, scheduling and establishing a roadmap for the completion of assets to make sure project's dates are upheld.
• Ensure clean and consistent documentation of the art production pipeline.
• Find new partners and create new ways to make outsourcing and co-development work for us.
• Follow and improve established processes for review, providing detailed feedback and approvals to the vendor in order to deliver quality assets to the development team.
• Coordinate all the stakeholders involved in the outsourcing process (marketing, art, writers and localization)
• Implement the texts related to the outsourced assets and send them for translation
Interested? This is what we can offer you:
• Flexible working opportunities.
• We're more than 50% female-identifying! #YES to #WomenInTech!
• We're known to throw good parties from time to time.
• We may be a big group, but we're a tight-knit team! A diverse team of friendly, fun, and supportive co-workers from 20 different countries!
• 30 Vacation Days.
• ITP1 Insurance plan.
• Parental pay top up to 90%
Apply!
At Star Stable Entertainment, you will be a part of diverse culture with a no-crunch policy, a prioritised work-life balance, and a workforce eager to test and try new things! We are on an adventure to scale our unique impact in the world with new franchises across desktop/mobile, a long-form animation, and a licensing program all currently in development.
