Area Sourcing Manager at Metsä Tissue
2023-05-19
We are looking for a sourcing professional to work as an Area Sourcing Manager at Metsä Tissue mill in Mariestad, as part of the Metsä Group Sourcing & Logistics organization.
Are you interested? Read more below and apply now!
What do you get to do?
Your primary task is to support and help the organizations of production units in matters related to procurement. You make investment, maintenance, and service purchases for the production units in the area of responsibility in cooperation with the personnel of the production units. Your duties include e.g., procurement planning, requests for tenders, contract negotiations, contract management and supplier cooperation in your own area of responsibility. Your work partly includes Metsä Tissue's large mill expansion investment at the Mariestad mill. Identifying and utilizing synergies between production units and within the entire group is also an essential part of your work. The factors that guide your work are reliability, cooperation, responsible results-making and renewal.
You are the primary contact for mill stakeholders in the direction of procurement. Within the procurement organization, you work closely with your colleagues and the group's procurement categories to develop processes and operating models towards the set goals. We use modern procurement tools to support data analysis and decision-making.
Region mills are located:
• Metsä Tissue Mariestad
• Metsä Tissue Pauliström
• Metsä Tissue Nyboholm
You will be located at Mariestad mill but travelling to mills in Småland is also required regularly.
Besides area sourcing work you would be responsible for Metsä Group level Marketing and Communications sourcing category. This would take roughly 1/3 of your working time. Related to this role you would report in matrix to VP, Materials & Services Sourcing.
Key responsibilities:
• Leading category work and category related communication
• Take care of the category contract negotiations and life cycle management
• Develop and facilitate Metsä Group sourcing practices in your own category area
• Train stakeholders to use preferred suppliers for correct work
• Category performance management and reporting
What are we looking for?
You have several years of experience in procurement, production, maintenance, or project tasks in industry or, alternatively, e.g., in the engineering industry or maintenance service. You have strong knowledge of procurement processes and supplier cooperation. You are in control of different contract techniques and you have evidence of successful negotiation skills. Previous experience in projects is also considered to your advantage.
We value initiative and a systematic and forward-looking approach. You manage the situation even when you have several different tasks at work at the same time. You have a bachelor's or master's degree from a technical field or other relevant field suitable for the position and good Swedish and English language skills.
Do you want to know more?
In this recruitment, Metsä Tissue cooperates with Nexer Recruit. If you will get the position, you will be employed by Metsä Tissue. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter Stefan Larsson on telephone number: 073-084 68 16 or via e-mail: stefan.larsson@nexergroup.com
We work with ongoing selection, so please submit your application as soon as possible, but no later than 2023-06-05.
Why Metsä?
Our operations are guided not only by the customers, but also by our sustainable values and renewable raw materials. We focus on growth and invest in new business opportunities. The key to Metsä's success lies with its skilled and enthusiastic professionals who constantly challenge themselves to produce better results.
We offer you versatile tasks and interesting challenges, where you get an excellent opportunity to develop in the procurement tasks of efficient production units. You also get a vantage point for the whole group's procurement activities. If you believe in renewal and want to contribute to responsible profitability, you are coming to the right place. Everyone of us contributes to the success of Metsä!
