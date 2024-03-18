Head of Presales Implementation and Support
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2024-03-18
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Would you like to lead a team helping Scanias global presales organisations to get to the next level? Would you like to work in a truly international environment and in the borderland between our head office and extensive commercial network? Then this is the job for you!
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. The organisation Presales and Sales Readiness (KJ), within Sales and Marketing is driving Scania's development of presales, sales processes and systems as well as leading introductions of new products and services. Our mission is to make it easy to buy tailor made solutions.
The team
KJI has the responsibility to implement and support tools and methods for the whole Sales ECO System. This means that we aim to secure that everything we create, produce and develop at head office within presales and sales, are used in the intended way and reaches all the way out to the sales force around the world. In the end, to optimize solutions for our customers.
The group Presales Implementation and Support (KJIP) is a team of seven employees and three consultants with extensive experience within product configuration, product portfolio management, vehicle optimization and e-Mobility with related tools and methods.
The position
You will coach the team in their job to implement and support presales related tools and methods for the markets, one by one and in bigger constellations like workshops and training sessions. There will be close collaborations with Commercial Operation regions, directly with markets, other parts of Sales & Marketing, R&D and Scania IT. A natural part of the work is to develop our organisation and processes, to optimize our flow towards the market.
For the right person, we offer a dynamic and challenging position in a truly cross-functional environment where technology meets the market and there are great possibilities in adapting and developing the position. As our main stakeholders are positioned all over the world, you will have many international contacts and the possibility to travel.
Your profile
We are looking for a dynamic person with strong leadership skills, who doesn't hesitate to support in everyday work and tasks when needed. You lead, motivate, create commitment and ensure mandate to reach set objectives. We believe you are able to compile complex information and make decisions and priorities based on a wide array of input. You think strategically and have a broad perspective, good communication skills and an ability to plan, organise and prioritise from a holistic view. We think you have experience from sales and marketing activities and are familiar with business unit processes. Knowledge about Scania products, services and the development processes is beneficial.
An academic degree in business, engineering or equivalent is required as well as being fluent in English.
More information
If you want to know more about the position, please contact: Peter Lindström, Head of KJI, e-mail: peter_o.lindstrom@scania.com
.
Application
Do you want to lead an experienced and dynamic team with highly motivated and skilled colleagues? Do not hesitate to apply!
We are looking forward to receiving your CV and a motivational letter not later than April 2, 2024.
Selections will be made continuously throughout the application period.
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
Kindly notice that a background check might be conducted for the position. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://jobs.scania.com/search/?optionsFacetsDD_country=SE&locale=sv_SE
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8549976