Nanny and Cook Wanted in Sollentuna!

Vivbon AB - Sollentuna / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Sollentuna
2024-03-18


Are you an experienced nanny and also have a flair for cooking nutritious meals?
A family in Sollentuna is in search of a caring nanny for their 22-month-old son, on Mondays and Tuesdays from 12:30 PM to 4:30 PM, making sure the child is safe, happy, and engaged in activities. He will be home from preschool on these days.
Once or twicce a week they also need help with cooking and preparing large quantities of healthy and simple meals, ensuring that these can be easily stored for future use.
Note: Cooking duties must be performed separately from childcare hours to ensure full attention to the child's needs.
We are looking for someone who:
Has experience in childcare, particularly with toddlers, and understands their needs
Is skilled in cooking and meal preparation
Is reliable, loving, and has a genuine interest in contributing positively to the child's growth and family's health.

This is a unique opportunity for someone who loves to blend childcare with culinary skills, making a significant impact on a family's well-being. Apply today!

