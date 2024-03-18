Paralegal to ITB-Med
Jurek Recruitment & Consulting AB / Juristjobb / Solna Visa alla juristjobb i Solna
2024-03-18
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jurek Recruitment & Consulting AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige
ITB-MED focuses on clinical trials and product development in areas such as organ transplantation, type 1 diabetes, and ALS. As part of our team, you will contribute to groundbreaking research and development that can change people 's lives.
We are now seeking a driven, detail-oriented and dedicated Paralegal to strengthen our legal team within our exciting biotech startup. As our new Paralegal, you will have a key role in the company, and work closely with and report to the Chief Legal and Compliance Officer based in our New York office. You will be stationed at our Stockholm office and additionally collaborate closely with the finance and accounting department on-site.
In your role as a Paralegal, you will handle various legal tasks, including reviewing contracts, confidential information management, and negotiation processes. You will also work closely with the finance and accounting department to ensure contract consistency and compliance with internal approval processes. Additionally, you will assist in policy and SOP preparations related to pharmaceutical compliance and support our work in intellectual property.
Your responsibilities:
• Contract management, including contract review, negotiation, and handling of confidential information.
• Collaboration with the finance and accounting department to ensure contract consistency and compliance with internal approval processes.
• Enhancing operational efficiency by managing the contract management process, ensuring timely contract review, negotiation, signing, and storage.
• Support the Chief Legal and Compliance Officer in daily administrative tasks.
• Assisting in policy and SOP preparation related to pharmaceutical compliance.
Requirements:
• 3-5 years of experience in similar roles in Life Sciences, preferred.
• Experience in contract management, including contract management, review and negotiation.
• Excellent communication and teamwork abilities.
• Flexibility and adaptability to work in a dynamic environment.
• Fluent in reading, writing, and speaking English and Swedish.
Preferred qualifications:
• Knowledge of policy and SOP preparation related to pharmaceutical compliance.
• Familiarity with intellectual property matters.
• Strong technical skills, including proficiency in SharePoint, Teams, and Docusign.
• University or paralegal degree would be beneficial
To be successful to as a Paralegal it is important that you are self-motivated, detail-oriented, and have excellent communication skills. So, if you are a driven and experienced Paralegal with a passion for legal matters in the life sciences industry and have a strong desire to make a difference, then you are the right fit for us.
What we offer:
• An exciting and innovative work environment in a rapidly growing biotech startup.
• Generous salary and benefit packages, to mention a few e.g. favorable occupational pension, healthcare insurance, health examination, employer-paid sick leave, and wellness allowance.
• New state of the art office in new leading life-science center, Forskaren Stockholm coming soon
• Working in a collaborative international environment
• Flexible schedule and remote work policy
We value collaboration, excellence, and openness in our company culture. As a tight-knit team of passionate individuals, we believe in creating an inclusive and supportive work environment that encourages personal and professional development. You will have the opportunity to grow and develop along with the company and be part of groundbreaking innovation in medical research.
How to apply
In this recruitment we cooperate with Jurek. If you believe you are our new Paralegal and want to join our team and be part of our exciting journey, we would be very happy to welcome you as soon as possible. If you have any questions regarding the process or position, please contact Recruitment Consultant Maria Von Sterneck at maria.vonsterneck@jurek.se
or Researcher Nina Hallin at nina.hallin@jurek.se
.
For more information about ITB-Med, please visit: www.itb-med.com Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jurek Recruitment & Consulting AB
(org.nr 556694-5324), http://www.jurek.se/ Arbetsplats
Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning AB Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Maria Von Sterneck maria.vonsterneck@jurek.se 0737-07 71 70 Jobbnummer
8549991