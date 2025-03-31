Area Sales Manager
2025-03-31
About Piab Group:
At Piab Group we improve our customers' productivity, sustainability, and safety through evolving industrial automation and have done so since 1951. We believe in an automated world where no resources are wasted, and no humans are injured. With annual sales of ~3 billion SEK and more than 1400 employees, Piab is a global organization, serving customers in more than 100 countries from a vast network of subsidiaries and channel partners. Since 2018, Piab Group has been owned by Patricia Industries, part of Investor AB
Piab serves a wide range of industries, including e-commerce logistics, food and beverage, plastic, pharmaceuticals, and automotive, providing innovative vacuum automation solutions tailored to each sector.
You can expect the following from us:
Innovative Culture: Be part of a team that thrives on creativity and innovation.
Global Impact: Work with a company that is a world leader in vacuum automation solutions.
Global Presence: Piab has 25+ sales offices and over 900 partners worldwide, ensuring a vast network and global reach
Sustainable Vision: Contribute to an automated world, promoting safety and efficiency.
Professional Growth: Access opportunities for continuous learning and career advancement.
Diverse and Inclusive: Join a workplace that values diversity and fosters an inclusive environment.
Stable employer: As part of Patricia Industries and connected to the Wallenberg family, Piab benefits from strong support and a commitment to long-term growth and sustainability.
Key Responsibilities:
Sales Strategy Development: Create and implement effective sales strategies to achieve company goals and increase market share in the assigned territory.
Customer Relationship Management: Build and maintain strong relationships with existing and potential customers, ensuring high levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty.
Product Knowledge: Maintain a deep understanding of the company's products, services and effectively communicate their benefits and features to customers.
Market Analysis: Conduct market research to identify new sales opportunities and stay informed about industry trends and competitors.
Sales Presentations and Demonstrations: Conduct product presentations and demonstrations to educate customers about the technical aspects and advantages of the products.
Negotiation and Closing: Negotiate contracts and close sales deals to meet or exceed sales targets.
Reporting and Documentation: Prepare regular sales reports, forecasts, and documentation to track progress and inform management of sales activities.
Travel: Frequently travel within the designated area to meet with clients and attend industry events or trade shows.
Requirements:
Self-driven and technical interest, with a strong commitment to achieving sales targets.
Excellent relationship-building skills, both with customers and internally.
A team player with a positive attitude and a forward-thinking approach.
Fluent in Swedish and English
Driving license
Experience with CRM systems, preferably Salesforce.
Proven track record in sales; a background in Automation with technical sales. Så ansöker du
