Are you our rising Backend developer?

Polarcape Consulting AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2020-08-26Backend developer - Join one of the best workplaces in Europe!We are ranked as one of the best workplaces in Europe by Great Place to Work Institute and that 's something that makes us very proud!We 're also starting up new challenging projects for our clients in Stockholm with multiple teams working on new architecture and transaction-intensive systems.Now we are looking for new colleauges to join us! Do you want to grow with an innovative consulting company that genuinely cares about your personal development and career path? A company that really knows what it means to create a great workplace? Then what are you waiting for? Apply now!Our next colleagueExcept for being humble and passionate about your technical solutions we would like you to have experience of:Software development, at least 3 yearsC# development in .NET and related framworksMeritorious experiencesCI tools and processes (TeamCity, Octopus and similar)Front-end development; JavaScript (Angular), HTML 5, CSS3Requirements capture (User stories, wireframes, etc.)ScrumAt Polar Cape you 'll be a part of a multinational company where we learn from each other and you 'll have talented colleagues to learn and share your knowledge with in both Sweden and Macedonia.For this position we are only looking for candidates in Sweden or Europe.Looking forward to hear from you!2020-08-26Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-25Polarcape Consulting AB5333671