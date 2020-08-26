Are you our rising Backend developer? - Polarcape Consulting AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Are you our rising Backend developer?
Polarcape Consulting AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2020-08-26

Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg
Visa alla jobb hos Polarcape Consulting AB i Stockholm

Backend developer - Join one of the best workplaces in Europe!
We are ranked as one of the best workplaces in Europe by Great Place to Work Institute and that 's something that makes us very proud!
We 're also starting up new challenging projects for our clients in Stockholm with multiple teams working on new architecture and transaction-intensive systems.
Now we are looking for new colleauges to join us! Do you want to grow with an innovative consulting company that genuinely cares about your personal development and career path? A company that really knows what it means to create a great workplace? Then what are you waiting for? Apply now!

Our next colleague
Except for being humble and passionate about your technical solutions we would like you to have experience of:
Software development, at least 3 years
C# development in .NET and related framworks

Meritorious experiences
CI tools and processes (TeamCity, Octopus and similar)
Front-end development; JavaScript (Angular), HTML 5, CSS3
Requirements capture (User stories, wireframes, etc.)
Scrum

At Polar Cape you 'll be a part of a multinational company where we learn from each other and you 'll have talented colleagues to learn and share your knowledge with in both Sweden and Macedonia.


For this position we are only looking for candidates in Sweden or Europe.

Looking forward to hear from you!

Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-26

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-25
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Företag
Polarcape Consulting AB

Jobbnummer
5333671

Prenumerera
Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Polarcape Consulting AB:

 
Populära jobb
Två lärare i fritidshem/fritidspeda ...
Förskollärare/Grundskollärare f-3
Cleaning staff for Malmö / Lund
Design Leader Of Creative Packaging ...
Norlandia Förskolor Snilleblixten s ...
CE-chaufför sökes till Örebro
Embedded-utvecklare med fokus på C/ ...
Tjej i Viby söker personlig assiste ...
Personlig assistent åt man utanför ...
Vårdadministratör, vårdcentralen Su ...
Head of portfolio and transaction
Sjuksyrra AB söker kompetenta och d ...
Sektionschef
Undersköterska inriktning natt välk ...
Tandhygienist till Vänersborg
Populära nyckelord
Junit
Cafebiträde
Byggledare
Openoffice
Lisp
Nytillkomna arbetsgivare
Salta Friends AB
T S Äventyr AB
Unitell Solutions AB
Oberoende Liv i Jönköping, Olja, Ek ...
Sjuksyrra SWE AB
Karlskoga kommun, Kultur- och fören ...
Region Uppsala
Colosseum Smile AB
Framtiden i Sverige AB
Norlandia Förskolor AB
Kontakta Vakanser.se