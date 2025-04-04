Aquaculture technician - Team leader
2025-04-04
Join the future of sustainable aquaculture in Sweden
About Gårdsfisk
Gårdsfisk is committed to creating sustainable food production in Sweden. We raise two species: Tilapia (Oreochromis niloticus) and Clarias (Clarias gariepinus). With around 35 employees, Gårdsfisk has an ambitious growth plan for the coming years. Our farm is located in Skättilljunga, just 25 minutes from Kristianstad.
As we continue to expand, we are looking for a motivated and skilled Aquaculture Technician team leader to join our adventure and contribute to shaping the future of land-based aquaculture.
Your Role
As Team Leader Technician, you will supervise-together with your manager-a small, dedicated team working in our hatchery and pre-growing department within a RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System) environment. You will be involved in daily operations while also contributing to team management, scheduling, and the implementation of production and health protocols.
This position includes an additional focus on genetic monitoring and animal traceability, where knowledge in sampling techniques, PIT tagging, and basic genetics is highly appreciated.
Key Responsibilities (in collaboration with your manager):
Monitor the health, welfare, and behavior of fish stock
Organize and lead a team of two aquaculture technicians
Coordinate and participate in daily routines and fish handling
Perform and supervise animal sampling (fin clips, biometric data) for genetic programs
Contribute to the traceability and individual monitoring of selected fish
Oversee animal grading and growth tracking
Maintain water quality and environmental conditions within the RAS system
Ensure proper maintenance, cleaning, and disinfection of equipment and tanks
Manage inventory of consumables and technical equipment
Assist in data recording and reporting for internal tracking and external compliance
Skills & Qualifications:
Degree in aquaculture, biology, or a similar field (Bachelor's level)
Previous experience in aquaculture (internships or first professional role welcome)
Technical understanding of water quality management and RAS operations
Knowledge or interest in genetic sampling protocols and animal identification methods
Hands-on experience with PIT tagging is a plus
Leadership ability with strong communication and organizational skills
Positive and proactive problem-solving mindset
Good level of English, both spoken and written
Driver's license and access to a vehicle is required
Contract Details:
Full-time, 40 hours/week (Monday to Friday)
Weekend work on a rotating basis (compensated with time off)
One week per month on-call rotation (with extra pay and time off)
Long-term contract with 6-month probation period
5 weeks of paid vacation
Possibility of part-time arrangements depending on candidate profile
Why Join Gårdsfisk?
At Gårdsfisk, we are pioneers in sustainable, land-based aquaculture. We offer a dynamic, inclusive, and forward-thinking work environment where your ideas and contributions truly matter. If you're looking to grow professionally and play an active role in a company focused on sustainability and innovation, we'd love to hear from you.
Apply now and become part of a team that's reshaping aquaculture in Sweden. Please send in your application by email to arbeta@gardsfisk.se
and mark your application with "Team Leader Technician".
Please submit your application and CV in English.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-04
E-post: arbeta@gardsfisk.se
Scandinavian Aquasystems AB
(org.nr 556934-2297), http://www.gardsfisk.se
Gårdsfisk
Ida Granrot ida@gardsfisk.se
9265422