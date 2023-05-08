APS or Senior Scientist - Oligonucleotide Conjugation Chemistry
AstraZeneca R&D, Gothenburg, Sweden seek to recruit an Associate Principal Scientist (APS) or Senior Scientist, responsible for Oligonucleotide Conjugation Chemistry within the Medicinal Chemistry department of the therapeutic area Respiratory and Immunology (R&I).
AstraZeneca is one of the world's most exciting biopharmaceutical companies. From scientists to sales, lab techs to legal, we're on a mission to turn science into life-changing medicines that improve patients' lives and benefit society. AstraZeneca is committed to the development of the next generation innovative medicines. The Department of Medicinal Chemistry in the therapeutic area of Respiratory & Immunology is focused on the delivery of Small Molecule (SM) and New Modalities (NM) clinical candidates. In this context, we are focused on increasing our capabilities around novel peptide and oligonucleotide-based molecules / conjugates for the treatment of respiratory and immunological diseases.
What you'll do
You will be part of a team of scientists dedicated to discovering drugs based on oligonucleotides. For this permanent position, you should have a strong background in the design, synthesis, bioconjugation, purification and characterization of novel oligonucleotides or other biologics conjugates (e. g. mRNA, antibodies). Your level of professional experience will be relevant for your initial career level (Associate Principal Scientist/Senior Scientist).
Major Duties and Responsibilities:
• Oligonucleotide conjugate design, synthesis and optimization
• Design and execution of various (bio)conjugation techniques to prepare novel oligonucleotide conjugates
• Contribution to identify novel delivery technology applicable to oligonucleotide therapeutics
• Effective collaboration with project team members and colleagues in other departments
• Driving internal / external scientific visibility through publications and scientific presentations
Essential for the role
• PhD in Bio-/Organic Chemistry/Chemical Biology
• Expertise in oligonucleotide and/or conjugation chemistry
• Knowledge of recent developments in (bio-)conjugation chemistry
• Strong scientific curiosity in novel technology and methods
• Excellent communication and collaboration skills
• Knowledge of tissue specific delivery of oligonucleotides is a bonus
• Experience in pharmaceutical drug discovery of oligo drug candidates is a plus
Why AstraZeneca?
There are many opportunities to develop yourself and your career. From our diverse portfolio and teamwork to our cutting-edge innovations - it's a place for lifelong learning. Ultimately, it's more than a job. We know that our work impacts people with serious conditions, many of whom have no other alternatives. That's what drives us - the potential to impact over one billion patients worldwide.
What's next?
For more information about the position please contact Felix Gnerlich, Team Leader, Medicinal Chemistry Oligonucleotides, by email: Felix.Gnerlich(@)astrazeneca.com or via LinkedIn. We welcome your application until May 30th, 2023.
Additional information
Our Gothenburg site: https://www.astrazeneca.com/our-science/gothenburg.html
Life in Gothenburg: https://www.movetogothenburg.com/
Make a move to Global Gothenburg: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c-Iqbb4aw38
Relocate to Gothenburg: https://www.astrazeneca.se/om-oss/verksamheten-i-sverige/goteborg/relocate-to-gothenburg.html
