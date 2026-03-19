Application experts in Life Sciences for AI-factory Mimer
Linköpings universitet / Datajobb / Linköping Visa alla datajobb i Linköping
2026-03-19
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Linköpings universitet i Linköping
, Finspång
, Motala
, Norrköping
, Kinda
eller i hela Sverige
NAISS, the National Academic Infrastructure for Supercomputing in Sweden, provides academic users with high-performance computing resources, storage capacity, and data services. NAISS is hosted by Linköping University and has 12 partner universities across Sweden.Mimer offer access to AI-optimised supercomputers and services such as training and support to SMEs, startups, researchers, and government agencies. The aim is to advance innovation, boost the adoption of AI and make Europe a leading AI continent. We are hosted by NAISS in partnership with RISE Research Institutes of Sweden and is part of the EU's ambitious AI Factories initiative.
Learn more: https://mimer-ai.eu/about-mimer/, https://www.naiss.se, https://eurohpc-ju.europa.eu/ai-factories_en
The position
In this role your responsibility is to assist life science researchers in carrying out concrete AI projects. This includes compiling, organising, and sharing key datasets, assisting with resource allocation proposals, conducting machine learning workflows, and developing complete models. Example applications include drug design, cryo-electron microscopy, structural prediction and dynamic simulation of biological macromolecules, genomics data, and personalised medicine, including the use of language models. The role also involves organising training and joint activities in AI for life sciences, collaborating with other infrastructures in Sweden and across the EU. You will also need to facilitate interactions and collaborate with colleagues at RISE and partner universities to advance the user support provided nationally within the life sciences domain.
The person we need
We are looking for someone with broad subject knowledge in life sciences, with a focus on machine learning, as well as a willingness and proven ability to work in distributed teams.
For one (1) of these two positions, good knowledge of both Swedish and English, in spoken and written form, is a requirement. For the other position (2), good knowledge of English, in spoken and written form, is a requirement.
Requirements for the position are:
• Doctoral degree including work in machine learning applied to the life sciences.
• Experience in large-scale computing and/or organising large datasets in the life sciences.
• Proven ability to independently author scientific publications.
• Ability to convincingly convey the importance and impact of a complex scientific project to a broad range of stakeholders Interest, experience, and ability to work with groups at both local and national level.
Of merit for the position:
• Experience in developing custom AI models within the life sciences.
• Experience working in multinational environments and engaging with international organisations and funding bodies.
• Experience from EU and/or EuroHPC projects.
• Experience in writing proposals for compute time or similar research resources.
• Experience in collaboration with industry or public sector organisations.
The workplace
You will work at the National Academic Infrastructure for Supercomputing in Sweden that is hosted by Linköping University at Campus Valla. We are a growing organization changing rapidly, which means we offer excellent opportunities for professional development new responsibilities. The centre includes a broad range of staff ranging from system administrators to user support, training and administrative roles. Read more at https://www.naiss.se, https://www.nsc.liu.se.
The employment
Permanent position, full-time, 100%.
Starting date as soon as possible or by agreement.
The employment entails two (2) positions as Applikationsexpert.
This position may come to be a security classified position. If so, security screening including a records check will be carried out before any decision on employment is made.
Salary and employment benefits
Linköping University is a Swedish public employer and offers individual salary setting, as well as opportunities to combine parenthood and an active lifestyle with employment.
NAISS offers a possibility of remote work up to 40% of the working time.
More information about employee benefits is available here.
Union representatives
Information about union representatives, see Help for applicants.
Application procedure
Apply for the position by clicking the "Apply" button below. Your application must reach Linköping University no later than 2026-04-07.
Applications and documents received after the date above will not be considered.
We welcome applicants with different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives - diversity enriches our work and helps us grow. Preserving everybody's equal value, rights and opportunities is a natural part of who we are. Read more about our work with: Equal opportunities.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Linköping university has framework agreements and wishes to decline direct contacts from staffing- and recruitment companies as well as vendors of job advertisements. Ersättning
Individuell lönesättning. Statliga villkorsavtalet. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Linköpings Universitet
(org.nr 202100-3096), https://www.liu.se/ Kontakt
Data director
Joel Hedlund joel.hedlund@liu.se +46 734 607126 Jobbnummer
9808529