Application Engineer with Key Account Customer Responsibility
2024-10-08
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport and power solutions.
Are you passionate about combining technical and commercial questions with a high level of customer focus? Apply for the role as Application Engineer at Power Solutions!
About Us at Power Solutions:
Scania Power Solutions provides specialized engines derived from Scania truck engines. We cater to applications within the Industrial, Marine, and Power Generation segments. In line with Scania's main focus areas, we are expanding our portfolio by focusing on electrification and connectivity.
We pride ourselves on our diverse team, encompassing various nationalities, ages, experiences, and backgrounds. Scania's culture is characterized by openness, diversity, and respect for the individual.
Role and Responsibilities:
We are looking for an Application Engineer whose main responsibility will be to support the customer's engineering and installation process while ensuring Scania's technical requirements are met. This role involves different expectations for various applications, all powered by either combustion engines or electrical and hybrid power trains. You will bring out the best in our products for the customer regardless if it's in a Excavator, Wheel loader, Stone Crusher, Power-Generator, Marine propulsion or Compressor!
On a daily basis, you will support our customers in different markets with their transition to future power trains in their development projects. You will offer technical support to help them achieve the Scania-approved installation necessary for starting serial production. This is done in close cross-functional cooperation with the rest of the Power Solution organization. Supporting sales and bringing input on customer needs and demands to further improve our drive trains makes you the spokesperson for the customer towards R&D as well as the voice of R&D towards the customer.
We work with market responsibilities where you will be responsible for a geographical area and expected to stay in contact with and closely follow the development of your markets, measure the performance of our distributors within Application Engineering, and act upon any deviations.
We currently offer the possibility of working remotely for up to 40%, and you may expect to travel roughly 20-40 days per year.
Your Profile:
Driven, structured, and analytical.
Excellent communication skills in English, both written and spoken.
Technical academic degree or similar work experience.
Strong technical interest with a customer-focused approach.
Knowledge of combustion engines, aftertreatment systems, and control systems is highly valued.
Experience with customer relations and general customer communications is a plus.
Application:
Your application should include a CV and a cover letter. Selection is ongoing throughout the application period. Apply through our website HR Inline/Job search at Scania as soon as possible and at the latest by the 27:th of October.
Don't hesitate to contact the recruiting manager Ragnar Bucksch if you have questions about the role at Ragnar.bucksch@scania.com
or +46855352976.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centers in Africa, Asia, and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information, visit: www.scania.com.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE
