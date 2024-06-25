Application Engineer to Interspectral, an innovative 3D visualization scale
2024-06-25
Are you a technically skilled engineer with an interest in additive manufacturing, looking to further your career in an innovative environment? At Interspectral, we're at the forefront of innovation, providing cutting-edge software that revolutionizes the way manufacturers analyze and optimize their processes. Join us to help shape the future of manufacturing and drive unprecedented efficiency in the industry in the role as Application Engineer!
About Interspectal
Interspectral is a forward-thinking company specializing in advanced 3D visualizations and data analysis/artificial Intelligence and multi-channel digital twins for Industry 4.0. We develop cutting-edge visualization software to convert complex data into actionable insights. We have been international since start and our vision and goal is to bring clarity into Industry 4.0 with Multi-channel Digital Twins. Our product AM Explorer is a visualization software package that makes it possible to fuse, explore and analyze simulation, monitoring and post build part analysis data from the metal additive manufacturing process.
About the role
We are seeking a talented and motivated Application Engineer to join our team! In this role, you will act as a technical expert, engaging with customers to understand their needs and seamlessly integrating our software into their operations. Your expertise will help our clients unlock the full potential of our solutions, driving innovation and efficiency in their additive manufacturing processes. With your contributions, Interspectral will make a significant impact by helping our customers achieve their manufacturing goals.
Some of your responsibilities include:
Teaming up with our sales experts and serve as a technical expert in discussions with customers, understanding their requirements and demonstrating how our software can address their challenges.
Providing ongoing technical support to customers, troubleshooting issues and offering solutions to maximize their use of the software.
Conduct training sessions for customers and develop comprehensive documentation to facilitate the effective use of our software.
Work closely with our development team to relay customer feedback and suggest enhancements to improve our software.
Stay updated with the latest trends and advancements in metal additive manufacturing and software development to ensure our solutions remain at the forefront of the industry.
Travel as needed to customer sites and international exhibitions
This is a full-time role based in our headquarters in the heart of Norrköping where we have team members working with sales, marketing and software development. You will report directly to our CEO Isabelle.
Who are we looking for?
If you are a technically skilled professional with an interest in software, additive manufacturing and customer success, we want to hear from you! To thrive in this role, we believe that you have a technical engineering degree along with relevant experience. Perhaps you have studied data/software development and have experience working in a similar role as Application Engineer within a relevant industry (aerospace, defense, energy, medical, etc), or you are a mechanical engineer with experience and interest in working with software. We believe that you have at least 3 years of experience in a similar role, with an understanding of additive manufacturing processes and associated data analysis.
Additionally, you have:
A customer-focused mindset, where you put effort into providing fantasticcustomer service whilst also being able to align expectations in a reliable way
Outstanding communication abilities which help you to effectively bridge the information flow between customers and the Interspectral team
Creative and analytical skills which supports problem-solving as well as identifying areas of improvement in terms of adding customer value
An interest in creating relationships with people from all over the world, and your commitment, drive and positive outlook leads you to show initiative and support the entire customer journey
Since we work on a global scale, you need to be comfortable and fluent in written and spoken English. Spoken French is a plus!
Do you feel like you do not tick all the boxes above? Apply anyway, and we will assess whether or not you could be a fit at Interspectral, either now or in the future!
What We Offer
As a growing company, we provide excellent opportunities for career development. We encourage and support your ambition to strengthen your professional skills. Additionally, we offer a flexible and dynamic work environment that fosters continuous development. We also offer a secure employment with wellness benefits, insurances and pension plans.
We Welcome Diversity!
At Interspectral, we embrace diversity and welcome qualified applicants regardless of gender, age, disability, ethnicity, or sexual orientation. Join us in shaping the future of Industry 4.0 and become part of a team dedicated to creating innovative solutions and driving continuous growth and development.
Application procedure
Applications are open until the 4th of August, after which we will start going through all applications.
As part of our comprehensive recruitment process, we use both personality and logic assessments to better understand your unique strengths and abilities. These assessments help us ensure a well-rounded evaluation. We value your privacy, and the results of these tests will be handled with the utmost confidentiality.
Do you have questions about this role? Please contact our HR-partner Emma Bjurling (emma.bjurling@interspectral.com
