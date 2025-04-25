Application Engineer
2025-04-25
Are you an innovative engineer who thrives working with people and diverse teams with a high degree of business acumen to expand our product offers and service potential?
Do you see yourself as a passionate engineer who wants to broaden your career, then this might very well be your next step as now we are expanding our Engineering organization with several new positions!
In this role, you will act as the bridge between customers, sales and Engineering teams, ensuring that our products and solutions are implemented effectively and deliver premium service and value to our customers.
Main tasks and responsibilities
Support our sales teams and collaborate with customers to identify technical needs and requirements.
Support sales teams by providing technical insights during pre-sales and post-sales activities.
Develop and deliver technical presentations, demonstrations, and training sessions for customers and internal teams.
Provide expert advice on product applications, ensuring optimal use of our company products and services.
Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues, acting as a technical liaison between customers and Engineering teams.
Stay up to date on industry trends and technologies, to maintain a strong understanding of market demands and its evolution.
Your profile
To be successful in this role we believe that you are eager to add your previous experience possibly as a systems engineer, design engineer, product manager or a toolmaker within sheet metal forming.
From your previous roles, you have developed problem solving skills and ability to think creatively to address customer challenges into innovations.
You are a strategic thinker with the ability to think long-term while making tactical decisions. This includes understanding market trends and identifying opportunities.
It's a clear advantage if you have experience from the sheet metal industry, materials, properties, and techniques including knowledge of manufacturing processes and industry standards.
For more information, please contact Henrik Rudelius, Global Engineering Director on phone 0140 57181 or via email hrudelius@onebarnes.com
Global Engineering Director
Henrik Rudelius hrudelius@onebarnes.com 0140-57181
