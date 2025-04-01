Application Database Specialist
Nexer Telescope AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2025-04-01
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Telescope AB i Lund
Job Description:
Technical Skills & Experience:
Minimum 3 years of hands-on experience managing PostgreSQL databases in production.
Proficiency in managing MongoDB databases in production.
Strong experience with AWS (Amazon Web Services), including database management and cloud engineering .
Solid programming skills in Python or TypeScript.
Extensive experience in SQL development, including query authoring and working with relational databases.
Working knowledge of NoSQL databases.
Knowledge of monitoring tools beyond AWS CloudWatch is an advantage.
Soft Skills & Competencies:
Strong ability to work independently and drive initiatives.
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Effective communication skills, both within the team and with external stakeholders.
A collaborative mindset with the ability to guide and influence project teams to achieve optimal solutions. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-30
E-post: jobs@telescopeservices.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "TSS-ADS-230202". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Telescope AB
(org.nr 556807-2820)
Scheelevägen 16 (visa karta
)
223 63 LUND Arbetsplats
Telescope Services AB Jobbnummer
9259744