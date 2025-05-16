Android Automotive Software Developer
2025-05-16
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
Within AFRY, we develop and deliver solutions for vehicles, systems, functions and attributes to customers in the automotive industry. Our customers are both established OEM's, startup companies and system suppliers (Tier 1).
We are now looking for experienced software developers who is passionate in developing the next generation infotainment system based on Google's Android automotive OS.
As an Android Automotive Software Developer, you will be doing Software development in application and native layers of Android stack for the infotainment system. You will collaborate with UX, Designers and other stakeholders to define a coherent end-to-end solution. You will be part of a team that has end-to-end responsibility including design, architecture, documentation, development, verification and validation. As part of organization you will have the opportunity to actively contribute for generating innovative ideas and solutions.
Qualifications
M.Sc in Software Engineering or equivalent experience through years of practice
Experience of Android app and Android platform development along with experience in AOSP and the AOSP build system.
Familiar with modern app architectural patterns (MVP, MVVM, layered architecture, refactoring)
Experience in Automotive communication buses
Good knowledge in Android Java, C++, Python
Good knowledge of Android testing frameworks (Junit, Espresso, Mockito)
Very good knowledge of English (written and spoken)
Meritorious if you have:
Experience of Embedded Linux Development
Experience of working with CI (Continuous Integration)
Swedish driving license (B)
Additional Information
Welcome with your application! Last date to apply: 6/7.
Daniel Sletteberg Loveryd - Section Managerdaniel.slettebergloveryd@afry.com
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Ersättning
