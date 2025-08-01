Analytics Engineer - Axis Evp Mets, Lund
2025-08-01
Do you want to be part of a team developing analytic features using cutting edge technologies and to help us adapt and expand AXIS analytics for our Extended Video Products? At METS we are redesigning great AXIS products for new and extended use cases. We call it "Reimagining the Solution"; come join us!
Location: Lund, Sweden
Who is your future team?
EVP METS Analytics is a new department within AXIS working with Explosion protected cameras, Thermal Cameras, Specialty Cameras and Analytics for multichannel products.
Working together in a team, you will be a part of how our new products come to life. You will be collaborating with co-workers from different disciplines, such as software, image quality, mechanical design, electronics, production test and more. We have a very close co-operation, and a friendly team-spirit at AXIS, ensuring an agile development of market-leading products. We strongly believe in knowledge sharing and insights. It's a great part of our culture!
Your tasks would include:
As an Analytics Engineer at AXIS you will play an essential part in the development of our new products as we invest heavily in future solutions based on technologies like Deep Learning / Machine Learning. The products in our department has different use cases than the rest of AXIS portfolio and therefore we need to adapt our Analytics features to our products and to build strong use cases for our customers in cooperation with our other teams working with analytics.
Who are we looking for?
You are curious, have a great passion about technology, love challenges and enjoy solving them in a team-focused atmosphere. We also believe that you have a personal drive and get inspired by working in an environment of openness, creativity, trust, commitment, playfulness, and encouragement. As Axis values teamwork it is important that you contribute with good spirit and welcome the agile working methodologies used in our projects.
We'd love to hear that you have:
* An engineering bachelor or master's degree in computer science, physics, mathematics engineering or equivalent
* Experience of Python, C and/or C++ programming and Linux with an interest of algorithm development and Deep Learning / Machine Learning.
Bonus points for:
* Experience from working with Analytics and Deep Learning / Machine Learning
* Agile teamwork, cloud, Linux system programming, user space, kernel space and device drivers, Continuous integration, version control using Git, build tools
What Axis has to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Apply today, we evaluate applications continuously but we will call for interviews after the holidays. We are looking forward to seeing you!
If you have any questions don 't hesitate to contact Andreas Norén at email
About AXIS Communications
Through continual innovation, we've been the industry leader in network video since our journey began in 1984. Today, we offer forward-thinking products and services for video surveillance and analytics, access control, intercom, and audio systems.
We thrive in our friendly, open, and collaborative culture and enthusiastically embrace new perspectives. United by our commitment to inclusion, sustainability, and equality, we consistently seek to develop our diverse work environment and our role in society. With about 4000 committed employees in over 50 countries, we collaborate with partners worldwide to provide innovative customer solutions that empower people across the planet to unlock hidden potential.
Together, we re-imagine tomorrow
For more information about Axis, please visit our website www.axis.com.
Listen to Get To Know Axis - Podcast Ersättning
