Analytical Scientist to NorthX Biologics, Matfors

NorthX Biologics is looking to recruit an Analytical Scientist to join the company. The position is full-time and based in our headquarter facility in Matfors and we are looking for a new colleague to join a dedicated and highly qualified team within the Analytics department.
NorthX Biologics is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) that offer services and support in the development and manufacturing of biologics used in vaccines, gene/cell therapy and other advanced applications. We have a long tradition of pharmaceutical manufacturing and have been manufacturing GMP biologics since 1992. In 2021 we were recognized as a national innovation hub for advanced therapeutics and vaccines and have expanded our development capabilities to serve our clients. We operate a well-equipped QC laboratory with cutting edge facilities and technologies.
As an Analytical Scientist, you will be working with developing, optimizing and validating analytical methods for client and internal projects, as well as performing routine tasks in the Analytical department. You will be responsible for developing, verifying and validating molecular methods, such as qPCR/dPCR, Sanger sequencing, capillary electrophoresis etc., as well as cell-based methods such as FACS. You can collaborate and communicate efficiently with dedicated team members and other departments within the organization to ensure that we meet our customer requirements.
This is an excellent opportunity to strengthen your industrial experience and join a great company with an exciting journey ahead. If this sounds interesting to you - Come join us!
We will interview candidates continuously and welcome your application today.
Responsibilities
The Analytics department at NorthX Biologics works to ensure the highest quality standards for all products, processes, and services provided by the company. As an Analytical Scientist, your main responsibilities include:
• Development of analytical methods
• Transfer of analytical methods from clients
• Validation of analytical methods
• Working in accordance with GMP
• Basic routine maintenance of critical equipment
• Routine laboratory work
• Troubleshooting erroneous analytical results
• Handling deviations and other GMP documentation
Your Profile
Key Qualifications for the position include:
• Ph.D. in Biology, Biochemistry or relevant field.
• Comprehensive technical knowledge and understanding of molecular biology and proven ability to execute, troubleshoot, and optimize analytical assays.
• Experience in method development for quantitative nucleic acid analysis such as qPCR/dPCR
• Experience in Sanger sequencing (or NGS), capillary electrophoresis and cell-based assays is a plus.
• Excellent communication skills in English, both in speaking and in writing, is a requirement. Swedish is a plus.
We are looking for an analytical and organized scientist with a can-do attitude and strong laboratory skills to join our team. You enjoy taking responsibility and initiative as well as applying curiosity and grit to solve problems. You are a dedicated team player that can collaborate and communicate effectively with both internal team members and external stakeholders. You are result-oriented, flexible and can manage multiple tasks and priorities in a timely manner. Importantly, you thrive in a dynamic workplace where people matter, and your contributions will make a positive impact.
This is a hands-on, laboratory-oriented position that demands living in the vicinity and spending most of your work time on-site.
If you are passionate about making a difference, have the skills and experience to excel in this role and are excited to establish a life here in the beautiful city of Sundsvall, we invite you to apply today!
About NorthX Biologics
NorthX Biologics is an expanding company within an exciting field, working with customers and projects globally. For the right candidate we are offering a position with strong opportunities for personal development. NorthX Biologics is located in Matfors, 4h north of Stockholm, with a 20 min car commute from the city of Sundsvall and good public transport options. Housing in the area is affordable and availability of rentals with immediate access is high. One of the larger housing companies offers a fast-track to available rentals for newly employed individuals migrating to the municipality. NorthX value the work-life-balance for employees and offers flexibility in planning your workdays and hours. The city of Sundsvall and surrounding area offer a high quality of life through closeness to nature, a vast variety of activities on snow, water and land and a city center rich in restaurants, history and cultural events. To learn more, please visit https://www.nxbio.com/ Så ansöker du
