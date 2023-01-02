Analytical Scientist, AstraZeneca
2023-01-02
Job description
Analytical Scientist , AstraZeneca, Gothenburg
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare business engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. AstraZeneca is proud to offer a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Co-workers are empowered to express diverse perspectives- and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity. In AstraZeneca we set pride to drive the development in a sustainable way, in all areas of our business from influencing our suppliers through development to commercial products.
The arena:
We now have the opportunity for a consultant to join our team in the role as Analytical Scientist (Career Level C) within the department Oral Product Development at AstraZeneca Gothenburg. The assignment is to 31 Dec 2023.
This is a consulting assignment with Randstad Life Sciences. Randstad Life Sciences is specialized in competences within Life Science. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Responsibilities
Tasks and responsibilities/The role
We are looking for a scientist in Analytical Chemistry who can provide input in the area of analytical science during the development of drug products, and can work together with us determining the quality attributes during the development of the formulations. The work includes analytical testing , documentation, and attending and presenting in project team meetings. The role is primarily laboratory based. It may include in-vitro analyses predicting drug product in vivo performance.
Qualifications
Minimum requirements
BSc or MSc typically from pharmaceutics, chemistry or analytical science, but also other disciplines with relevant skills.
Good knowledge in written and spoken Swedish and/or English is necessary.
Knowledge within analytical science, laboratory experience including working with computerized systems and chromatography techniques (e.g. UPLC) for detection of small molecules.
If you have experience from working within the pharmaceutical industry, this will be an advantage.
Desirable requirements
As a person, you should be well organized, analytical, flexible and accurate.O
Good team working skills are also important, together with the ability to operate independently.
Good communication skills linked to the ability to work to tight timelines are highly valued.
If you have experience from working in a GMP environment or worked in AstraZeneca or pharmaceutical industry, this will be an advantag
About randstad life sciences
Randstad Life Sciences is specialized in competencies within Life Science. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits, and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many activities.
