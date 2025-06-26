Analytical Laboratory Technician to NorthX Biologics, Matfors
NorthX Biologics AB / Biomedicinjobb / Sundsvall Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Sundsvall
2025-06-26
, Timrå
, Mark
, Härnösand
, Nordanstig
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NorthX Biologics AB i Sundsvall
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
NorthX Biologics is looking to recruit an Analytical Laboratory Technician to join the company. The position is full-time and based in our headquarter facility in Matfors and we are looking for a new colleague to join a dedicated and highly qualified team within the Analytics department.
NorthX Biologics is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) that offer services and support in the development and manufacturing of biologics used in vaccines, gene/cell therapy and other advanced applications. We have a long tradition of pharmaceutical manufacturing and have been manufacturing GMP biologics since 1992. In 2021 we were recognized as a national innovation hub for advanced therapeutics and vaccines and have expanded our development capabilities to serve our clients. We operate a well-equipped QC laboratory with cutting edge facilities and technologies.
As an Analytical Laboratory Technician, you will be trained to perform a variety of routine analyses to support our client and internal projects. You will collaborate with dedicated and friendly team members and other departments to ensure that we meet our customer requirements.
This is an excellent opportunity to strengthen your industrial experience and join a great company with an exciting journey ahead. If this sounds interesting to you - Come join us!
We will interview candidates continuously and welcome your application today.
Responsibilities
The Analytics department at NorthX Biologics works to ensure the highest quality standards for all products, processes, and services provided by the company. As an Analytical Laboratory Technician, your main responsibilities include:
• Perform analyses using standard and advanced molecular biology techniques as assigned.
• Document results and keep accurate and detailed laboratory records compliant with GMP.
• Communicate and collaborate with the team and management to ensure progress and awareness of issues as well as recommend solutions when issues arise.
• Maintain laboratory equipment and laboratory supplies inventory.
• Participate in improving processes and methods.
Your Profile
Key Qualifications for the position include:
• BSc in Biology, Biochemistry or relevant field (e.g. BMA).
• Experience in working hands-on in a laboratory setting.
• Experience in protein and/or molecular biology-based analysis methods is a plus.
• Excellent communication skills in English, both in speaking and in writing, is a requirement, Swedish is a plus.
We are looking for a positive, organized and analytical person with a can-do attitude and passion for laboratory work to join our team. You are eager to learn, flexible and can manage multiple tasks and priorities in a timely manner. You enjoy taking responsibility, help where needed and collaborate and communicate effectively with team members and across functions. Importantly, you thrive in a dynamic workplace where people matter, and your contributions will make a positive impact.
This is a hands-on, laboratory-oriented position that demands living in the vicinity and spending most of your work time on-site.
If you are passionate about making a difference and have the skills and experience to excel in this role, we invite you to apply today!
About NorthX Biologics
NorthX Biologics is an expanding company within an exciting field, working with customers and projects globally. For the right candidate we are offering a position with strong opportunities for personal development. NorthX Biologics is located in Matfors, 4h north of Stockholm, with a 20 min car commute from the city of Sundsvall and good public transport options. Housing in the area is affordable and availability of rentals with immediate access is high. One of the larger housing companies offers a fast-track to available rentals for newly employed individuals migrating to the municipality. NorthX value the work-life-balance for employees and offers flexibility in planning your workdays and hours. The city of Sundsvall and surrounding area offer a high quality of life through closeness to nature, a vast variety of activities on snow, water and land and a city center rich in restaurants, history and cultural events. To learn more, please visit https://www.nxbio.com/ Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NorthX Biologics AB
(org.nr 556661-7816) Arbetsplats
NorthX Biologics Jobbnummer
9406343