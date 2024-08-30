Analyst/Senior Analyst | Data & Analytics | Stockholm
Are you passionate about understanding what drives business performance, the latest technology, and M&A? Are you excited about finding new and innovative ways to solve problems? Within Data & Analytics (part of EY Strategy and Transactions) you will have the opportunity to be part of a new wave of business analytics within the world of M&A, helping our clients get to faster and deeper insights than ever before.
Your role as an Analyst/Senior Analyst
In your role you will help our clients uncover the key drivers behind their businesses by building new solutions, analysing structured and unstructured datasets, and bridging the gap between data owners and users. Whether you are working with a private equity client looking to sell a portfolio company or guiding a corporate client through their first ever acquisition - no project is ever the same and every transaction presents its own unique set of challenges and analyses.
The one area that will be consistent throughout is the use of data driven solutions to analyse large and complex datasets - building sophisticated transaction driven analyses to help address our clients' challenges in fast-changing markets. The central driver of the Data & Analytics group is a constant ambition to improve the M&A process, recognizing the significant untapped value that sits in the ever-growing volume of data our world is generating.
You will be a part of a Nordic-wide team, a group with a diverse set of backgrounds including data science, engineering, finance, and accounting (amongst others). You will have the opportunity to work on projects both in Sweden, as well as abroad, working side by side with talented and driven colleagues who will give you the support and guidance to succeed from day one.
To qualify for the role
In your final year of university or up to 2 years of postgraduate experience with a strong academic track record
Strong academic track record
General business acumen and an interest/understanding of finance
Strong communication and presentation skills
Experience/knowledge of programming languages and data visualization tools, e.g.:
Programming languages such as Python, R, SQL
Visualization software such as Power BI, Tableau
Some experience/knowledge of the below technologies is desired (but not critical):
Data processing such as Databricks, Snowflake, DataIku
AI/ML
Cloud technology such as Azure, AWS, GCP
Git such as GitHub, GitLab, Azure DevOps
Skills and attributes for success
Passion for learning and commanding the latest innovations and technology trends
Analytical thinkers excited about solving complex problems in a fast-paced environment
Dynamic team players who work well with people with different personal and technical backgrounds
Shape your career with us
At EY we put our colleagues at the centre, where you will have the ability to have a large impact on developing your career based on your own personal interests and goals - regardless of whether that includes industries and clients or developing your knowledge within specifics tools, technologies, and areas. On top of this you will receive opportunities to get involved in our exciting projects such as volunteer work, recruiting, and engagement with our student relations teams.
What we offer
Continuous learning: You'll develop the mindset and skills to navigate whatever comes next.
Success as defined by you: We'll provide the tools and flexibility, so you can make a meaningful impact, your way.
Transformative leadership: We'll give you the insights, coaching and confidence to be the leader the world needs.
Diverse and inclusive culture: You'll be embraced for who you are and empowered to use your voice to help others find theirs.
Want to start your career as an Analyst at EY?
Send in your application with your CV, cover letter and university transcript. Selections and interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis so please apply now, but no later than October 20, 2024.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact victor.eriksson1@se.ey.com
At EY, we offer an inclusive environment and support the differences of our people. With our focus on diversity, we encourage applications from candidates of all backgrounds. If you need any support or adjustments during the recruitment process or the employment, please contact our local recruitment team at recruitmentsweden@se.ey.com
Read more here.
EY | Building a better working world
EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.
Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.
