Analyst - Global Banking & Markets
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe Se, Sweden Bankfilial / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2025-07-01
At Goldman Sachs, our Engineers don't just make things - we make things possible. Change the world by connecting people and capital with ideas. Solve the most challenging and pressing engineering problems for our clients. Join our engineering teams that build massively scalable software and systems, architect low latency infrastructure solutions, proactively guard against cyber threats, and leverage machine learning alongside financial engineering to continuously turn data into action.
At Goldman Sachs, our culture is one of teamwork, innovation, and meritocracy. We often say our people are our greatest asset and we take pride in supporting each colleague both professionally and personally. From collaborative workspaces and mindfulness classes to working from home and flexible work options, we offer our people the support they need to reach their goals in and outside the office
Business Area Description:
The Synthetic Product Group (SPG) business offers institutional clients and hedge funds products which are optimal with respect to tax, balance sheet and funding. Business revenues come from commissions, financing, and dividends through the trading of CFD and Equity Swap OTC instruments alongside futures, ETFs, and structured products. It is part of a front to back alignment where engineers are embedded with the revenue generating part of the business. This provides opportunities to partner closely across the SPG organization to deliver the firm even more effectively and efficiently to our clients
Your Impact:
SPG engineering team is a dynamic and innovative front office team that partners directly with trading, sales, quants, operations, prime services, and other engineering teams across the globe. We focus on building and enhancing the applications and workflows that support the SPG business and our clients.
As a key full-stack developer of the team, you will be at the forefront of various revenue-driven technology builds and working in a fast-paced changing environment. You may be working on a new business initiative to design the trade flow for the firm's synthetic product offerings. You may be building a cutting- edge technology stack that parallelizes the processing of contract lifecycle events with utilities to capture and visualize system performance. If you are interested in learning how the SPG business model works and how to apply your expertise to build the leading industry product to make great impact to the business, this will be the best position for you to fit in.
With this role, you will be getting lots of exposure on understanding the business model/principles, as well as how to serve clients and the firm by using your business and technical expertise. You will have the opportunity to liaise with and work with lots of talents in business, engineering, clients, and operations across the globe in an environment that encourages open discussion and is focused on the delivery of robust, reliable software. You will be participating in the full product lifecycle from requirements gathering, design, implementation, testing, support, and monitoring system performance. You would learn what is the One Goldman Sachs concept and how we work as a team. You would excel your knowledge to make broader impacts to the firm and industry.
If you are looking for new challenges and opportunities, this is the role that you should apply and consider.
Responsibilities:
Design, build and maintain high-performance, high-availability, high-capacity, yet nimble and adaptive platforms for risk hedging, trade execution, trade booking and workflow management as well as post-trade processing.
Design and build solutions to enhance and scale up the infrastructure to support business growth and new products, in a holistic front-to-back approach
Collect data and metrics from existing systems to guide decision making and business intelligence, developing or enhancing tools as necessary to collect them·
Communicate with traders, sales, strategists, operations, and compliance officers to gather new requirements, design workflow, deliver features and provide user support
