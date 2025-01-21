AML Specialist at Ikano Bank
2025-01-21
Join Ikano Bank, where you can make a meaningful impact in the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing. We are seeking passionate individuals with experience in the AML field to play a crucial role in implementing and monitoring our AML processes across eight dynamic markets. Your dedication will help us uphold high standards and ensure compliance with relevant laws and regulations. Become part of a team that values your contribution, offering a vibrant environment where you can truly make a difference. Dive into this opportunity and apply today to be part of our innovative workforce.
The AML Specialist Team is responsible for:
• Conduct comprehensive AML/CFT risk assessments to support the bank 's integrity
• Create and implement steering documents, including detailed policies and procedures
• Coordinate and streamline AML processes across multiple international markets
• Produce and present AML/CFT reports for senior management and the board
• Develop and deliver engaging AML/CFT training sessions for bank employees
• Participating in and delivering AML requirements to internal projects and development initiatives
• Representing the bank in external forums and networks
• Performing internal controls within the AML/CFT area
• Contributing to sanction risk assessments and steering documents
• Perform analysis based on data from the AML-system and core bank systems
Location: Hyllie or Sundbyberg
Your Skills
• Hold a university degree in economics, finance, or law
• Have 2-3 years of experience in AML/Risk/Compliance within the financial sector
• Understand AML and sanction regulations at an administrative level
• Experience collaborating in teams and leading improvement initiatives effectively
• Fluent in both Swedish and English
Interested?
Ready to take the next step in your career while contributing to a greater cause? If you are passionate about the role and meet the requirements, we encourage you to apply. Ikano Bank is collaborating with Adecco for this recruitment process. For any inquiries about the position or the recruitment stages, feel free to contact:
Marie Ekvall at marie.ekvall@adecco.se
.
We look forward to receiving your application!
About Ikano Bank
Ikano Bank was founded in Sweden, much like IKEA, to provide "the many people" with a fair alternative in everyday life. We opened our doors in 1995 and today operate in eight countries: Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Poland, UK, and Austria. Ikano Bank is part of the Ikano Group, which owns 51 percent of the bank. The Ingka Group, a strategic partner in IKEA 's franchise system, owns the remaining 49 percent of the bank. Ikano Bank 's headquarters are located in Malmö, with the company registered in Älmhult, where the business was originally founded. Ersättning
