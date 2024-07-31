Aircraft Performance Developer
Jeppesen Systems AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-07-31
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jeppesen Systems AB i Göteborg
For more than 80 years, Jeppesen, a Boeing Company, has made it possible for pilots and their passengers to safely and efficiently reach their destinations. We are the worldâs leading provider of aeronautical data and operational support, combining our companyâs enduring spirit of innovation with a legacy of leadership in aviation to deliver 21st century navigation and optimization solutions.
Boeing Flight Plan Optimization team is developing a market leading capability for calculating efficient and sustainable flight trajectories worldwide. We are looking for Aircraft Performance Developer for our international multi disciplinary team.
Responsibilities:
Your primary responsibility is to maintain, test and develop high resolution aircraft performance capability using Boeing proprietary tools and data. You will represent your area of expertise in a multidisciplinary international team developing a C++ application.
Leads the development, documentation and maintenance of software application architectures across platforms in order to meet customer, functional, and/or regulatory requirements, quality objectives, and constraints specific to the applicable domain and available technology.
Provides technical leadership for project management including schedules, plans, and estimates.
Prioritizes tasks and leads reviews.
Assists project leads with risk management and progress reviews.
Develops software designs and algorithms.
Defines external interfaces. Leads trade studies.
Performs Computer Software Component (CSC) requirements change assessment.
Ensures application of best practices.
Reviews statements of work, conducts estimation reviews and manages risks.
Translates contract requirements into work requirements, processes and tasks.
Manages customer and supplier relationships and contacts suppliers and subcontractors to exchange technical data and to discuss project performance.
Participates in the development of fundamental approaches to projects and requirements for implementation.
Leads development, maintenance, and unit tests for software applications. Leads architecture decisions and best practice implementations using current and emerging technologies.
Participates in internal/external design reviews.
Leads integration/test efforts of software applications and creates overall integration plans.
Leads development, selection, tailoring, and continuous integration and continuous delivery of software.
Determines research directions and pursues related opportunities with internal/external organizations. Leads proposal efforts.
Provides expertise on resolution of regulatory and domain operational and integration issues to internal/external customers.
Supports issue resolution, leads root cause analysis for all software issues, identifies opportunities and implements process improvements.
Defines and helps implement strategies for the software application teams.
Required Qualifications:
• Degree in Aerospace or Mechanical Engineering, or related
• Minimum 3 years of experience working in Aviation Industry
• Experience in C++ development
Preferred Qualifications:
• Experience working with aircraft performance models and data
• Proficiency in using Linux and scripting languages such as Bash or PowerShell.
• Proficiency in using Git version control system for managing code repositories and collaborating with team members.
Employer is willing to sponsor applicants for employment visa status.
Join us if you want to:
make a true difference for airline clients across the world
be a part of something big, challenging and meaningful
have the opportunity to work for the biggest player in the aviation world
have flexible working hours and hybrid work place
have a private medical care and subsidized gym and sports activities
Join our sports teams
Get professional skills development with our virtual learning tools and platforms (Digital Campus, LinkedIn Learning, Degreed, EdX, Enterprise Mentoring, and Communities of Excellence & Practice)
enjoy additional days off for Christmas break (December 24th-January 1st)
participate in employee recognition program (Boeing PridePoints) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jeppesen Systems AB
(org.nr 556484-0303)
Odinsgatan 9 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Jeppesen Jobbnummer
8818968