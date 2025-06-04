AI & Visual Content Intern
2025-06-04
About Piab Group:
At Piab Group we improve our customers' productivity, sustainability, and safety through evolving industrial automation and have done so since 1951. We believe in an automated world where no resources are wasted, and no humans are injured. With annual sales of ~3 billion SEK and more than 1200 employees, Piab is a global organization, serving customers in more than 100 countries from a vast network of subsidiaries and channel partners. Since 2018, Piab Group has been owned by Patricia Industries, part of Investor AB.
What awaits you at our company:
Innovative Culture: Be part of a team that thrives on entrepreneurship and innovation.
Global Impact: Work with a company that is a world leader in industrial automation
Global Presence: You will work in a truly global company with employees in more than 27 countries
Sustainable Vision: Contribute to an automated world, reducing resources waste and promoting safety
Professional Growth: Access opportunities for continuous learning and international career advancement.
Diverse and Inclusive: Join a workplace that values diversity and fosters an inclusive environment.
Stable fast-growing employer: As part of Patricia Industries and connected to the Wallenberg family, Piab Group benefits from strong support and a commitment to long-term growth and sustainability.
Job Mission:
As an AI & Visual Content Intern, you will be instrumental in supporting our Group Communications and Learning team by managing visual content and exploring innovative AI tools. Your role will involve organizing and updating our visual assets, capturing new content, and assisting with creative projects to enhance visual storytelling. Additionally, you will investigate and implement AI technologies to improve content creation and productivity, guiding the team in their effective use.
Key Responsibilities:
Organize Piab Group's existing visual content library.
Capture new photos and videos as needed (e.g., for internal channels or event documentation).
Support storytelling and communication with clear, visual materials.
Create and publish content in Piab Group's primary communication channels.
Explore AI tools for content, design, and productivity, applying insights to improve content creation, communication, and brand asset management.
Evaluate and present the usability and impact of selected AI tools.
Preferred Competencies:
We are looking for someone who:
Has a passion for AI and emerging technologies in the creative or communication space.
Possesses skills in image and video editing/management (e.g., Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Canva, or similar).
Is curious, proactive, and enjoys sharing what they have learned with others.
Is organized, detail-oriented, and good at structuring content.
Communicates fluently in English.
Experience and Education:
Currently studying or recently graduated in media, communication, design, marketing, or a related field.
This is what our employees say about us:
"One of the many reasons to love Piab is the growth opportunity. With constant acquisitions, there's always room to develop and expand. #CareerGrowth #Piab"
"Working in a collaborative environment where everyone's voice is valued, that's the difference. #Piab #Inclusivity #Teamwork"
How to Apply:
If you are passionate about innovation and want to make a difference in the world of automation, we would love to hear from you! Click the link to upload your CV in English.
Please be advised that a valid work permit for the country we offer the open vacancy is required for non-EU citizens. Unfortunately, applications without a valid work permit cannot be considered.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-04
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Piab AB
182 32 DANDERYD
