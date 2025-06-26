AI Engineer
2025-06-26
About Baronit:
At Baronit, we connect brilliant minds to shape the future of technology. As a passionate team of tech experts, we lead with innovation, expertise, and curiosity to help businesses grow and adapt to new opportunities. Our experts blend technical excellence, industry insight, and a strong commitment to delivering exceptional results across sectors such as Automotive, Airline, Fintech, Healthcare, Retail, Telecom, E-commerce, and more.
We are an IT consultancy company based in Gothenburg looking for an experienced AI Engineer to join our team.
Key Responsibilities:
Build and deploy LLM-powered agents for business process automation (e.g., using LangChain, AutoGen, OpenAI).
Implement Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) pipelines integrating with internal knowledge sources (e.g., Confluence, Google Drive).
Develop multi-step reasoning chains, function calling, and agent memory for complex workflows.
Integrate agents with third-party APIs (Salesforce, GitHub, Jira, Slack, etc.).
Define best practices around prompt engineering, tool usage, and secure API communication.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand and prioritize automation opportunities.
Track AI reliability, hallucination risks, and ethical use across deployed solutions.
Design evaluation strategies for agent performance, reliability, and business impact.
Support fine-tuning or embedding optimization to improve agent accuracy and task alignment.
Ideal candidate profile:
Academic degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
7+ years of experience in Software Development/DevOps or related field.
Strong software engineering background- Python a must; experience with Bash, JavaScript or Golang is a plus.
Hands-on experience with LLM frameworks (LangChain, LlamaIndex) and APIs (OpenAI, Gemini, Claude).
Proficient in integrating external APIs using REST/GraphQL and managing agent workflows.
Comfortable with cloud platforms (preferably GCP/Vertex AI or Azure OpenAI) and containerized environments.
Experience with RAG, semantic search, vector databases (e.g., Pinecone, FAISS), and prompt templating.
Strong understanding of security, privacy, and responsible AI practices.
Curious, experimental, and fast learner with excellent communication skills in English.
Familiarity with orchestration frameworks (e.g., CrewAI, MetaGPT, AutoGen) is a strong advantage.
In addition to exciting projects, we also offer:
Flexible salary model - choose between a fixed salary or a revenue-based model where you receive X% of your client rate, with full transparency
Technical forums for continuous learning and knowledge sharing
Social activities to stay connected and engaged
Annual offsite conference for team bonding and inspiration
