AI Architect (763612)

Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Within BCSS SA BOS Engineering PDU D&A, the mission of the Development Group Artificial Intelligence (DG AI) unit is to enable the BSS and OSS product and service portfolio with AI features, with a special focus on the Ericsson Telco IT AI Apps. It includes creating innovative solutions using the latest AI technologies, leading towards an AI-native BSS and OSS portfolio. DG
AI is also responsible for spearheading the use of AI in software development inside BOS Engineering and developing, deploying, and operating Ericsson internal AI tools (e.g., AI-driven troubleshooting).
What you will do:
Reporting to the Head of DG AI, this role is pivotal in aligning AI solutions with business objectives, designing scalable AI architectures, and fostering collaboration across various teams. We would love to hear from you if you are passionate about cutting-edge AI technologies and thrive in a collaborative environment.
• Business Alignment: Translate business goals into actionable AI solutions, ensuring models deliver tangible business value.
• Architecture Design: Define the overall AI software system architecture, focusing on Generative AI-based systems and incorporating modern software engineering practices and cloud-native principles.
• Scalability and Efficiency: Design AI systems capable of handling large data volumes and scaling efficiently in production environments.
• Team Collaboration: Collaborate closely with data scientists, software engineers, and other stakeholders to integrate ML models into applications and systems.
• Technology Evaluation: Stay updated with advancements in AI algorithms, frameworks, and cloud platforms to identify suitable technologies for projects.
• Leadership and Mentorship: Guide and mentor team members on AI best practices and development methodologies.
The skills you bring:
• 10+ years of experience in software development, with at least 3+ years in AI systems engineering.
• Experience in Gen AI-based system engineering, including MLOps, LLMOps, RAGOps, including hands-on experience with LLMs, embedding models, LLM Orchestration frameworks (e.g. Langchain), and Agentic frameworks (e.g., LangGraph).
• Strong programming skills in Python.
• Experience with cloud platforms, especially AWS.
• Thrives on accountability and is motivated to achieve beyond expectations.
• Collaborative mindset, with the ability to work effectively as part of a team.
• Authentic, courageous, and inspiring technical leadership.
• A customer-first mindset, proactively embedding this approach within the team.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Karlskrona
